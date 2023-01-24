Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2 Arrives Exclusively On Netflix

The final frontier for Ash’s 25-season-long journey continues with part two of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series releasing on Netflix, doubling as a heartfelt sendoff for the hero.

Ash’s farewell tour in the canon Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series continues exclusively on Netflix, although the series will only premiere in the U.S., it remains to be seen as to whether it will launch globally on Netflix. This news, of course, falls on the coattails of the huge Scarlet & Violet anime adaptation announcement made back in December, and part two of the 25-season conclusion will be made available on February 24. Netflix has kindly unveiled a trailer for fans to whet their appetites with that can be seen below.

As always, the stakes seem to be the highest they’ve ever been for Ash and his comrades, as he appears to enter yet ANOTHER tournament vying for the #1 spot. The synopsis for the second part is as follows:

Ash’s next World Coronation Series battle is against Drasna of the Kalos Elite Four, but first, he visits his friends Clemont and Bonnie! Then, Chloe meets another of Ash’s friends and enters a Pokémon Contest Spectacular with Eevee, and when Ash’s bond with Lucario reminds him of Greninja, he heads back to Kalos for some special training. Meanwhile, Goh faces his final trial missions for Project Mew, and a trek through the Crown Tundra results in a joyous reunion for Lillie’s family. As the Masters Eight Tournament draws near, Ash’s former rival Paul appears—and Ash is eager to battle! – Official Pokémon Website

Of course, this is the official U.S. release of part two, and the Japanese version of the anime has concluded the World Coronation Arc in Ultimate Journeys already in true tear-jerking fashion. Fans who don’t want to be spoiled and haven’t seen the huge scene should browse the internet cautiously, as the event went viral when it happened back in November.

Fans anxiously awaiting the next chapter in Ash’s farewell tour won’t have to wait much longer, as Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2 lands on Netflix on February 24 exclusively in the U.S. Fans who have access to a VPN service can geotag their location to the U.S. to watch as well if located out of the geological location radius.