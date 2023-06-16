Original 151 Pokémon Returning in Scarlet and Violet TCG

In a first for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the current Scarlet & Violet series will be releasing an expansion titled “151” that brings back every original Pokémon from the Kanto region, including Mew.

The expansion will apparently feature the original 151 Pokémon “reimagined in Paldea,” with a variety of new art to showcase each one. According to a press release, a few highlights of the series include the following:

12 Pokémon ex

16 illustration rare and seven special illustrations rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

16 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

Scarlet & Violet – 151 will officially launch on September 22, and cards can be found in a variety of new boxes and products. Leading up to the official release, The Pokémon Company will run a “151 to 151” social media campaign featuring iconic Pokémon like Charmander, Squirtle, Snorlax, Mew, and more.

The 151 expansion will also be playable digitally via the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, and PC, starting on September 21, 2023.

Below you can see the long list of products that 151 cards can be found in, starting on September 22. As a note, the Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box is already up for pre-order in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (now available for preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG and one art card matching the tin

Make sure to stay tuned to Pokémon’s social media channels for more info on the 151 expansion.