A Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds Case Has Entered The Battle In South Korea

Following the successful release of the Pokémon-themed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, South Korea nets another neat Pokémon-themed peripheral, this time in a snazzy Galaxy buds charging case.

The newest entry into the South Korean Samsung Pokémon based peripherals has come to market, and it’s a doozy. The stylish Pokémon-themed galaxy buds charging case can equip the best trainers with everything they need to keep their adventures going forward, but a release likely wont be seen out of South Korea considering their last limited Samsung Pokémon release, a Galaxy Z Flip 3, didn’t make it globally.

The peripheral doesn’t necessarily act as a standalone charging case, an existing charging case can slide right into the impeccably designed Pokéball chassis, and will definitely be bulkier than if a consumer were just utilizing the stock Galaxy charging case. For Pocket Monster fans in South Korea looking to obtain one of these bad boys, will have to be prepared to shell out some serious cash to be the very best, that no one ever was.

The listing on the South Korean website shows the charging case will set consumers back 134,000 won, which is almost in line with how much the website asks for the Galaxy Buds 2 ($110 at the time of posting), except its basically a premium charging case holder without the buds. The charging case also comes with a set of stickers for trainer customization.

Although the exciting item isn’t up for order yet, fans should keep a lookout, considering the previous Samsung limited edition item sold out extremely quickly. The lucrative charging case also claims to be compatible with Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live as well, so owners looking to secure the case for a different set of buds need to look no further.

