News

Pokimane Exposes Misconduct On Stream Stemming From Industry Pro’s Lies & Deception

Exposed Creep
| March 3, 2023
pokimane exposes misconduct on stream stemming from industry pros lies amp deception 23030303 2

Pokimane broke down on a live stream Wednesday due to the revelation that an industry professional misled her community members by falsifying a relationship with her.

Twitch megastar Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular faces on the Twitch platform, with 9 million+ followers, it’s safe to say she holds considerable weight in the industry as she currently sits at #10 in overall followers on the entire platform according to Twitch Tracker.

On Wednesday, however, Pokimane took to the platform to reveal a litany of misconduct from a ‘trusted professional’ in the industry, who allegedly misled her community into thinking she was involved romantically with the unnamed individual. Pokimane refused to pull the tarp off the accused’s identity in order to protect the victims involved, she said on stream.

TRIGGER WARNING: This link is from Wednesday’s Pokimane Twitch stream of the expose allegations.

Pokimane Exposes Misconduct On Stream Stemming From Industry Pros Lies Amp Deception 23030303

The streamer went on to say, “Someone that I and many streamers have been working with for years, someone who was also employed at a large company in the industry, has targeted and manipulated girls, specifically in my community, by falsifying a romantic and sexual relationship with me,” with claims that the individual threatened to harm themselves while manipulating the overall community. The accused was also alleged to doctor photos to make it seem like their ‘romantic relationship’ was real in order to establish credibility.

Pokimane Exposes Misconduct On Stream Stemming From Industry Pros Lies Amp Deception 23030303 1

Other industry professionals such as YouTube personality MoistCr1tikal and Hasan Piker have taken to their platforms to lambast the ‘professional’ over the allegations. MoistCr1tikal, in particular, noticed the lack of identity reveal in her stream stating, “admittedly, I don’t really understand that concept considering if this is a powerful, prominent figure in the industry, I feel like it would’ve been a great service to actually name and shame them,” in order to protect potential future victims.

He then doubled down on support for Pokimane, suggesting this may be the ‘optimal way’ to move forward. While Pokimane has revealed the person only referred to as a ‘well-established industry professional’ has since been fired from their position, it remains to be seen as to where the situation goes next, and Twitch hasn’t publicly commented on the issue as of this post.


File Under: Pokimane, Twitch
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

best capture card 2023 23022702 2

Best Capture Card 2023

With so many capture card choices now on the market, CGMagazine has taken time to break down the best capture…
the nightmare of infinity pool with brendon cronenburg 23022702

The Nightmare Of Infinity Pool With Brandon Cronenberg

CGMagazine had the opportunity to sit down with Brandon Cronenberg and discuss the process and choices behind his latest film,…
razer kiyo pro ultra webcam review 23022802

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra Webcam Review

Razer has made a wonderful piece of hardware that is hurt only by its continuously disappointing software. The Razer Kiyo…
wo long fallen dynasty ps5 review 23030203 1

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5) Review

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty doesn't reinvent the wheel, but what it does, it does right.
resident evil 4 remake finds new life in gamings next generation 23022802

Resident Evil 4 Remake Finds New Life in Gaming’s Next Generation

CGMagazine was given a hands-off preview of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, which showcases new gameplay under a familiar…