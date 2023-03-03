Pokimane Exposes Misconduct On Stream Stemming From Industry Pro’s Lies & Deception

Pokimane broke down on a live stream Wednesday due to the revelation that an industry professional misled her community members by falsifying a relationship with her.

Twitch megastar Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular faces on the Twitch platform, with 9 million+ followers, it’s safe to say she holds considerable weight in the industry as she currently sits at #10 in overall followers on the entire platform according to Twitch Tracker.

On Wednesday, however, Pokimane took to the platform to reveal a litany of misconduct from a ‘trusted professional’ in the industry, who allegedly misled her community into thinking she was involved romantically with the unnamed individual. Pokimane refused to pull the tarp off the accused’s identity in order to protect the victims involved, she said on stream.

TRIGGER WARNING: This link is from Wednesday’s Pokimane Twitch stream of the expose allegations.

The streamer went on to say, “Someone that I and many streamers have been working with for years, someone who was also employed at a large company in the industry, has targeted and manipulated girls, specifically in my community, by falsifying a romantic and sexual relationship with me,” with claims that the individual threatened to harm themselves while manipulating the overall community. The accused was also alleged to doctor photos to make it seem like their ‘romantic relationship’ was real in order to establish credibility.

Other industry professionals such as YouTube personality MoistCr1tikal and Hasan Piker have taken to their platforms to lambast the ‘professional’ over the allegations. MoistCr1tikal, in particular, noticed the lack of identity reveal in her stream stating, “admittedly, I don’t really understand that concept considering if this is a powerful, prominent figure in the industry, I feel like it would’ve been a great service to actually name and shame them,” in order to protect potential future victims.

He then doubled down on support for Pokimane, suggesting this may be the ‘optimal way’ to move forward. While Pokimane has revealed the person only referred to as a ‘well-established industry professional’ has since been fired from their position, it remains to be seen as to where the situation goes next, and Twitch hasn’t publicly commented on the issue as of this post.



