PSVR 2 Outselling Original Despite Talk Of Inadequate Sales

Sony Seems Pleased With Sales So Far
Steven Green | May 24, 2023
After several reports suggesting the PSVR 2 wasn’t selling well and that Sony would be cutting production numbers, the hardware manufacturer revealed that it’s tracking ahead of the sales numbers of the original VR headset.

A pair of Bloomberg articles a few months back reported that the PSVR 2 had sold just 270,000 units worldwide at launch after hoping for two million, while that Sony had made the decision to “slash output” after the disappointing pre-order launch numbers. After these highly-negative reports surfaced, Sony has now released some of their sales numbers

, and it appears the PSVR 2 is tracking ahead of the original VR headset, despite claims stating otherwise.

While this is exciting news for VR enthusiasts and PlayStation owners, the numbers still don’t appear to have reached that two million mark the company was hoping for, with the supplied graph showing somewhere closer to the 600,000 unit mark after six weeks—with 440,000 coming at launch. Improvement is good, but it does not appear this is happening as fast as Sony hoped, even if they’re okay with the numbers thus far.

Sony themselves also refuted the claims they would be cutting back production numbers through GamesIndustry.biz, where the hardware manufacturer stated the Bloomberg reports were false while touting their upcoming lineup of “more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village” as the backing for their projections. They similarly listed upcoming titles in their sales reports to solidify their belief in the PSVR 2.

Even though virtual reality hasn’t set the world on fire like some thought or hoped, these increases in sales from iteration to iteration are a great sign for the health of the product, even with some competitors struggling to keep up as well. The price point is definitely a factor, but as is the case with all technology, as time passes and those experiences become cheaper to manufacture, things could change for the VR market.

