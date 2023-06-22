Quake Ii Receives Rating Ahead Of Quakecon 2023

There may be a sequel to look forward to at QuakeCon 2023 this year, as Quake II has received a rating on The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

In 2021, the original Quake Remastered was officially announced at 2021’s Con, but only after it appeared in the same fashion as the sequel did today, which is on The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. Today, the Committee rated the sequel as (loosely translated by Google) “Unavailable for Youth,” which is on brand with the commonly M-rated arena shooter series.

Studio Head of id Software, Marty Stratton, said “QuakeCon is our favourite event of the year, and we can’t wait to finally see our incredible QuakeCon community in-person again, celebrate games, and frag all weekend with thousands of friends,” regarding the upcoming in-person 2023 event. Interestingly enough, they’re reimplementing the ‘BYOC’ (bring your own computer) rules this time, so fans can group up and frag each other to their heart’s content.

Digital-only attendees can also let out a sigh of relief, as the 2023 event will also offer a full slate of programming, and it will be streamed live on Twitch from the BYOC floor for those unable to make the journey back to the event space. In addition to the BYOC areas for battle, fan-favourite activities such as Tabletop Village, community events, and the finals party will return for ticketed attendees.

How to Attend QuakeCon 2023

QuakeCon 2023 is scheduled to be the first in-person event after a full three years of digital-only styled conferences, and it will take place at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13. Fans can swing over to the official ticketing site to reserve their seats for those attending in person today.

Fans unwilling to make the journey can still tune in to watch the action between August 10 and August 13 on the official Bethesda Twitch account to see all of the arena-shooting goodness in action.