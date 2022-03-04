Ryan’s Rescue Squad Launches Today For All Consoles And PC

The action-adventure game Ryan’s Rescue Squad, based on YouTube megastar channel Ryan’s World, has finally released to the fanfare of families everywhere.

Outright Games is a publisher known for releasing family-friendly games in the range of My Friend Peppa Pig, and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night. With the help of p.w Games and Sunlight Entertainment, the company has finally stepped into Ryan’s World with their newest release of Ryan’s Rescue Squad. The launch trailer can be viewed below.

The game was announced back in November 2021, and is available today for families seeking a more age-appropriate title to enjoy with kids. The game’s culprits, Dark Titan, Robo Combo and Packrat who made popular from Ryan’s World, have kidnapped Ryan’s friends, and it’s up to the player as Ryan to step up and rescue them.

The game has four different planets for adventures, and different gameplay mechanics to keep players entertained on their quest. There are 2D side-scrolling segments, 3D platforming, vehicle manoeuvring, and even boss fights. Players can locate character customization items as well, to personalize their experience. Adventurers also don’t have to travel alone, there is full co-op here, so players can play as any of the four playable characters in two-player mode.

Ryan’s Rescue Squad Features

Choose between four different recognizable playable characters: Ryan, Combo Panda, Alpha Lexa, or Gus the Gummy Gator

Play exciting minigames such as The Floor is Lava, Fire at will, Bulls Eye, and Spaceship Flight offering a multitude of playable experiences

Obtain strengthening power-ups that give the player extra abilities, like the power star from Super Mario, but this time it’s Moe’s pizza

Suit up with many unlockable customization options

CEO of Outright Games, Terry Malham said, “It was a wonderful experience to work with pocket.watch, p.w Games, and Sunlight Entertainment for our second game together. We’ve upped the fun, colour and excitement for this title, and we feel we’ve created an action packed adventure that the family can enjoy playing together, particularly younger players. We can’t wait to share it with everyone,” regarding their second Ryan’s World based game hitting shelves.

Ryan’s Rescue Squad is available from retailers everywhere on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Stadia today.