Secretlab Unveils Upcoming LA Experience Store & Dedicated Best Buy Spaces

Secretlab announced its first LA Experience Store and dedicated Best Buy spaces across the US, launching on November 18, 2026.

Known for the TITAN Evo, ATLAS, MAGNUS Pro, and more, Secretlab is bringing its chairs and desks to retail stores across the US, starting on November 18, 2026. In Los Angeles, Secretlab is opening its first Experience Store, featuring the latest products for customers to try and consult on personalized setups. Alongside the Experience Store, Secretlab is rolling out dedicated spaces across 15 Best Buy locations.

Founded in 2014 by two semi-professional StarCraft II players, Ian Ang and Alaric Choo, Secretlab started out creating gaming chairs with high-quality materials and a sleek design. Since launching their first THRONE V1 gaming chair in 2015, the company has evolved over the years as they research and improve their designs, launching the Secretlab TITAN Evo lineup with patent-pending cold-cure foam for even distribution in July 2021, the MAGNUS Pro desk to make cable management easier in August 2022, Secretlab SKINS to customize the TITAN EVO with ease in January 2023, and much more.

Joining the retail space, the Secretlab Experience Store is open daily from 12 PM to 5:30 PM on Monday and 12 PM to 7 PM Tuesday-Sunday at 8464 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Customers can explore the latest products and special editions, including the new Secretlab Pokémon Hoenn Legends Collection featuring a Rayquaza-themed chair and a lumbar pillow with Groudon and Kyogre designs. Alongside exploring new products, customers can book a 1-on-1 consultation to help with their setup and try the products. Lastly, during the new store opening, the first 50 visitors will receive an exclusive Prize Pass to enter a Secretlab MAGNUS Evo desk giveaway.

In addition to the LA Experience Store, Secretlab is launching dedicated spaces at 15 Best Buy stores across nine US states, letting customers experience the full setup and buy chairs and desks right in the electronics store. The states receiving Secretlab dedicated spaces at Best Buy include California, Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, Idaho, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Additionally, Secretlab plans to expand availability across more Best Buy locations.

As Secretlab bring in-person stores across the US, Co-founder and CEO of Secretlab, Ian Ang, shared: “When people get the chance to sit in our chairs and experience them for themselves, a large percentage end up purchasing one for their own setup. We’ve seen it at Anime Expo, Comic-Con, and the world’s premier esports tournaments like Worlds and The International. That’s why we’ve been hard at work to let more fans experience Secretlab in person. We spend years obsessing over our chairs and desks, including details we don’t even market. Now, more people across the US can sit down and feel what all that work adds up to.”

With the Secretlab Experience Store opening on November 18, and dedicated spaces arriving at Best Buy from November 18, 2026 onwards, users can visit the Secretlab website to learn more about the standalone store and Best Buy locations participating across the US.