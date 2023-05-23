News

SEGA Reveals Total War: PHARAOH — Coming This Fall

Experience The Egyptian New Kingdom During The Bronze Age
Steven Green | May 23, 2023
The next installment in the long-running Total War franchise has been revealed, with Total War: PHARAOH coming in October of this year to PC.

SEGA Europe and developer Creative Assembly made the announcement today revealing the newest Total War title to come to PCs everywhere, with Total War: PHARAOH slated to release later this year in October. The award-winning strategy franchise has had numerous iterations since it began with Shogun: Total War in 2000, ranging from the Medieval period to Rome, Britannia, and more.

“There are few periods more iconic than Ancient Egypt; fraught with political intrigue, cataclysmic events, and grand war campaigns, it’s the perfect setting for a Total War title,” said Game Director, Todor Nikolov. “As Pharaoh, you must save Egypt from the cusp of destruction and guide your people through the calamitous Bronze-Age collapse. It is up to you to either survive or fade into history.” 

With the promise to shape your own dynasty and experience epic battles across Ancient Egypt, Total War: PHARAOH looks to be an incredible entry in the Total War series that fans should absolutely get excited for. And, for those fans who are super pumped, SEGA also announced their Limited Edition release for the game which will include the Avatar of the Gods Cosmetic Pack and the Heart of the Shardana Cosmetic Pack, plus a printed double-sided poster, all wrapped up with a physical copy.

Additionally, Deluxe and Dynasty digital editions will be available for purchase which include the DLC Faction Pack 1 and a digital soundtrack for the Deluxe, and the DLC Faction Pack 2, 3, and Campaign Pack also included with the Dynasty Edition. Via Steam or the Epic Games Store, players can purchase Total War: PHARAOH for $59.99 for the base edition, while a Mac and Linux version will be available at a later date.

