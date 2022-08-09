'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' Slated For 2024 & Fall Guys Reveals An Event In Huge Celebration

Sonic The Hedgehog fans have been eating well this morning with not only a release date for the threequel live action film, but an event that coincides with Fall Guys Sonic and friends.

The world is definitely not going to stop going fast after the second film in the Sonic franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, became the highest grossing video game film of all time. It beat out its predecessor and confirmed a new film to be set with actors reprising their roles. However, there is the issue of Dr. Robotnik actor Jim Carrey retiring from acting after his last walk in the villain’s boots, stating simply that “I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

The third film in the franchise hasn’t stated whether the iconic villain will be seen in the film yet, but Jim Carrey did potentially extend an olive branch by determining “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.” The third film was confirmed by the official Twitter account to the surprise of absolutely no one, with a release date of December 20, 2024, which just so happens to be the day Sonic Adventure 2 Battle released in 2001, which may not be coincidence.

Time to get back in that hedgehog costume! 🦔 #SonicMovie3 https://t.co/jKxWSQ5RnI — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog Speeds On To Fall Guys!

In possible celebration of the movie announcement and confirmation that the leak earlier last month was real, Fall Guys has dipped their beans in speed with Sonic the Hedgehog. Fall Guys intends to bring some exciting costumes and obstacle courses with a special event that, despite appearances, doesn’t actually increase the blinding speed Fall Guys actually travel at.

The special Sonic the Hedgehog event will run from August 11 until August 15, and will include new ‘Bean Hill Zone’ ring collecting in pursuit of the following rewards:

“Bean Hill Zone” Nameplate – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 400 Points

Bonus Rings Pattern Outfit – 600 Points

400 Kudos – 800 Points

Sonic Sneakers – 1000 Points

A new Sonic the Hedgehog-based foot tapping emote will also be available for the duration of the event as well as other notable Fall Guys themed items from the shop. Fans hoping to participate should go fast to Fall Guys for the ultimate speedy knockout, because the event is for a very limited time.