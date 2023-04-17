Sonic The Hedgehog Spinoff Knuckles Series Reveal Production Teaser

The Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff live-action Knuckles series posted details on the production underway, along with a teaser picture fans will enjoy.

Strap in and get ready to go fast again in a whole new way! The Sonic the Hedgehog universe will be expanding as Paramount+ will be welcoming the spinoff series, Knuckles, based on the iconic red echidna introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Idris Elba will be reprising his role as Knuckles, along with Adam Pally as Wade Whipple. Strangely enough, SEGA also announced their collaboration with Uncanny Brands, allowing fans to get their own Sonic the Hedgehog Waffle Maker.

The waffle maker is already available at select Dave & Buster’s as a prize option. According to Senior Manager of Licensing at SEGA of America Michael Cisneros, apparently, fans have been requesting for them to make a Sonic waffle maker to “fuel their morning routines.” I will say it looks very shiny with the blue blur on the cover, and who wouldn’t want to see Sonic on a waffle? If you are looking for a new waffle maker or need something to add to your collection, this could be a potential hot item to cop.

As for the series, it will take place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is slated to be out on December 20, 2024. The series will be following Knuckles who “agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.” There was no confirmation if James Marsden would be reprising his role as Tom Wachowski. But Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor will recur in the series.

Tika Sumpter will also be returning to play Maddie from the films, and Rory McCann from Game of Thrones will be guest-starring. No additional cast members are confirmed yet, like Ben Schwartz’s iconic blue blur Sonic character. The same could be said of the movie’s antagonist Doctor Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

So far, only a production picture teased the series announcement. The most significant hype around the picture is the hat fans will recognize from Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie, which aired in Japan in 1996 and then worldwide in 1999. Essentially, it was a two-episode OVA that starred Knuckles alongside Sonic and Tails, taking on Metal Robotnik and Metal Sonic.

He’s only been training for this his entire life. Production has started on #knuckles, the @SonicMovie spin-off series coming soon to @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/LxZ1PbyqDV — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 17, 2023

This was a high for the series as it was the closest thing to the Sonic the Hedgehog game series getting a major film adaptation, and the fans adored seeing Knuckles don the suave cowboy hat. The hat became a fan-favourite and appeared in subsequent games.

Production on Knuckles has already begun in London. One of the screenwriters from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, John Whittington, has written the show’s pilot and will serve as the head writer and executive producer for the series. Brian Schacter and James Madejski are also writers on board. Almost all the production members from the films will be returning as Neal H. Moritz, and Toby Ascher of Original Film and Toru Nakahara will serve as the series’ producers and creative team.