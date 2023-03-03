Star Trek: Discovery Sadly Ending After 5th Season at Paramount+

The latest season of Star Trek: Discovery will, unfortunately, be its last, as the Paramount+ exclusive series will reportedly be cancelled after its fifth season.

Star Trek has made a resurgence in recent years, with Lower Decks filling an animated series slot and the iconic Picard series as a sequel to the critically acclaimed Next Generation, which is still going strong with Patrick Stewart at the helm. But not all the news is good, as the generally critically favoured tar Trek: Discovery series is set to receive the cancellation treatment at the curtain call of season five. tar Trek: Discovery premiered in 2017, and the fifth and final season will air in 2024.

Star Trek: Discovery

The epic final season comes to @ParamountPlus in 2024. pic.twitter.com/g768brFt51 — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) March 2, 2023

President of CBS Studios, David Stapf, gave credit to the series stating “When we first started talking about the return of Star Trek eight years ago, we never could have imagined the indelible impact Star Trek: Discovery would have,” with “The series brought back a beloved global franchise, and just like its predecessors Discovery honored Star Trek’s legacy of ‘infinite diversity in infinite combinations,’ representing the best of what we could be as humans when we celebrate our differences,” on the critical and cultural impact of the show, THR reports.

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their outrage and disappointment over the news, as well as Actor Anthony Rapp posted his thoughts on the cancellation after portraying the role of Commander Paul Stamets for 55 episodes on the series. Rapp Tweets, “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to join the #StarTrek universe. Thank you to all of you who’ve welcomed us into your hearts. To say that I will miss working with my incredible Disco family is a profound understatement. They’ve made my world better in every way,” regarding his time on Star Trek: Discovery.

It has been the privilege of a lifetime to join the #StarTrek universe. Thank you to all of you who’ve welcomed us into your hearts. To say that I will miss working with my incredible Disco family is a profound understatement. They’ve made my world better in every way. https://t.co/vEeBuXDVOw — Anthony Rapp on Mastodon @albinokid@nerdculture.de (@albinokid) March 2, 2023

Fans can catch up on the series on Paramount+, and can look forward to the final voyage in 2024.