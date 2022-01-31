Sony Acquires Destiny Developer, Bungie for $3.6 Billion

Sony has announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie for 3.6 billion USD, according to GamesIndustry.Biz.

As a part of the deal, Bungie will run as an “independent subsidiary” of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and will remain a multiplatform studio. It’s noted in the deal that Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio with the option to “self-publish and reach players where they choose to play.” The deal has reportedly been in the works for five to six months.

“We’ve had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family. This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience,” SIE president and CEO, Jim Ryan said in a statement.

“We understand how vital Bungie’s community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is core to PlayStation’s DNA, and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play will now evolve even further.”

Source: PlayStation

In a blog post detailing the acquisition, the Destiny developer describes SIE as “a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independent that beats in Bungie’s heart.”

It’s an interesting move to see the original Halo developer in the PlayStation family. GamesIndustry, which Game Beats’ Jeff Grubb noted that the $3.6 billion purchase is a premium price point for Bungie.

GamesIndustry.Biz’s Christopher Dring noted that the deal was motivated to help boost the developer’s own abilities to make live-service multiplatform games plus strengthening the developer’s technical capabilities. Dring adds that Jim Ryan revealed to him that ‘we should expect more’ PlayStation acquisitions.

And Jim Ryan told me 'We should expect more' when it comes to further PlayStation acquisitions — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 31, 2022

The first 2022 acquisition marks Sony’s sixth acquisition since 2021 which will join Sony’s other recent acquisitions under the PlayStation Studios banner which includes Housemarque, Nixxies Software, Valkyrie Entertainment, Bluepoint Games and Firesprite. The acquisition on the last day of January 2022 follows Microsoft’s $68.7 billion USD Activision Blizzard acquistion and Take Two’s Zynga deal.

Bungie is currently supporting Destiny 2 with its upcoming sixth expansion, The Witch Queen releasing on February 22nd and the developer is reportedly also working on a new IP.