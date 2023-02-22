Spotify Spins A New ‘DJ’ Feature That Provides AI Commentary & Personalized Music

Spotify, one of the leading brands in music streaming, has just unveiled a new AI-powered DJ feature that gives users more discovery power.

There’s nothing quite like finding new music that resonates with you, and Spotify has now released a new feature that’s sure to help audiophiles find more music to suit their individual tastes. Today, the streaming company is unveiling a new DJ feature that aims to help with discovery while also offering AI-guided help to find your next favourite band. A short video showcasing the feature has been launched and can be seen below.

The DJ works by using the listener’s current and past song history to generate a stream of potential music that matches the user’s preferences, while adding commentary to the music the user is listening to. The curated playlist then continues to adapt to the user’s needs by taking direct feedback into account. The AI-powered DJ does all the work, so all the listener has to do is listen and give feedback. The more feedback, the better the DJ’s recommendations. Spotify has also released a small tutorial on how to use DJ, which is now available in the US and Canada:

How To Spotify DJ

Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device. Tap Play on the DJ card. Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists, picked just for you. Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

The rest of the in-depth feature can be found on the DJ launch page, for those looking for more details on Spotify’s innovative AI-powered DJ.