Microsoft Announces New Bing, Bringing AI to Search in a Fresh Way

At an event in Redmond, Washinton, Microsoft announced their newest iteration of Bing, using the power of OpenAI.

OpenAi, the company behind the wildly popular ChatGPT, is teaming up with Microsoft to make Bing more powerful and more exciting for its users. In an event at their Campus in Redmond today, CEO Satya Nadella gave a look at how the technology would change the face of search.

Using a chat-like interface, New Bing would allow users to interact with search as they would interact with a virtual assistant, with results pulled from Bing, and would give a list of details with footnotes to the sources for each result. Touted as “your AI copilot for the web,” the new interface is a new and potentially exciting way to search the web.

For multi-part inquiries, Microsoft claims that traditional search results are rarely sufficient. Tech giant creates the OpenAI-powered “Prometheus Model” to solve this problem. Annotations and meaningful results are what this model is all about. The same copilot will also be making its way to the Edge browser, giving new tools for people to dive into at a click of a button.

While interesting in concept, it still has yet to be seen if the average user will prefer this system over traditional web searches, and there is as of yet no clear detail on what results Bing will prioritize in the results, a potentially major issue with so much strange information currently on the web.

On Monday, Google launched a competing artificial intelligence system called Bard AI; on Wednesday, the company plans to show off the system’s capabilities in a Livestream. It’s meant to take on ChatGPT and power Google’s search engine, although it is not clear how it will work alongside Google search.