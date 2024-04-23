Starship Troopers: Extermination Deploys New Class System With A Trailer

Starship Troopers: Extermination is continuing its early access period with a class system overhaul that will give players more options when it comes to pushing back the bugs.

Offworld Industries, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, has unveiled a new trailer for their early-access FPS Starship Troopers: Extermination. The trailer showcases the title’s brand new class overhaul, which is coming to early access soon, and it can be seen below.

In update 0.7.0, six new classes will take to the battlefield to push back the Arachnid hordes. The Sniper, Guardian, Engineer, Medic, Ranger, and Demolisher are the classes players will be able to deploy in the struggle against the bug menace, and each class comes with a new progression track complete with unlockables and new weaponry to earn by playing.

Starship Troopers: Extermination New Classes

The Ranger is a class meant to outlast its opponents (and comrades) and specializes in close-quarters combat.

The Sniper is a long-range specialist equipped with a jet pack that allows them to get to higher vantage points.

The Demolisher utilizes explosive weaponry to unleash huge area-of-effect damage on the arachnid hordes and uses a grenade launcher to stomp out the bugs.

The Medic now has access to new abilities and a medical drone to help comrades make it back from the front lines.

The Engineer maintains bases and is essential for keeping bugs at bay.

The Guardian is the tank of the group, deployed with heavy armour and a machine gun, this class exterminates with efficiency.

Starship Troopers: Extermination update 0.7.0. also introduces side missions to ARC Slam mode and introduces a new bug species, the Bombardier, to enemy front lines. Speaking of the front lines, the update also introduces a new reinforcement system that allows all teammates to use respawn tickets with difficulty, which directly affects how many a fire team gets per mission.

Fans can find all of the information and fixes deployed by update 0.7.0. on the official Starship Troopers: Extermination Steam Page.