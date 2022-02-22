SteelSeries Gears Up To Battle the Witch Queen With Limited Destiny 2 Peripherals

Guardian, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches today and SteelSeries has you covered, with three acclaimed products in new branded variants.

Once we hit the usual weekly reset time today (12PM EST), the next chapter of Destiny 2 will truly begin as The Witch Queen expansion goes live. As Guardians prepare to take the fight to Savathun on her Throne World and put an end to her vile Light-bearing henchmen, SteelSeries has a trio of acclaimed products with the game’s iconography to inspire you.

The Arctis 1 Headset, Rival 5 Gaming Mouse, QcK Prism XL Mousepad, and speaker plates for the Arctis Pro headset have all been given a white-and-silver makeover to reflect Destiny 2‘s aesthetic, reminiscent of the Steelbook design from the game’s Limited Edition. Class icons and the franchise’s iconic geometric designs are etched on each of these components, making them look like they’ve been lifted out of the loading screens and placed on your desktop.

Rival 5: Destiny Edition Arctis 1: Destiny Edition QcK Prism XL: Destiny Edition SteelSeries and Bungie have teamed up to deliver a trio of gaming peripherals meant to elevate your game and your desktop.

Foremost among the collection might be the Rival 5 mouse. Named CGM’s Wired Mouse of the Year for 2021, it features 9 programmable buttons, including a toggle switch on its signature 5-button quick action side panel. The Rival 5: Destiny Edition multi-genre gaming mouse retails for $74.99 USD and includes a timed-exclusive Exotic emote, “Viral Celebration.”

Get deeper into the action with the Arctis 1. This universal headset includes SteelSeries’ signature Arctis drivers and detachable ClearCast microphone, allowing you to communicate with your fireteam and hear your enemies coming. Whichever platform you play Destiny 2 on, you’ll be prepared in style without breaking the bank at a comparable $59.99 USD. The Arctis 1: Destiny Edition also includes the “Viral Celebration” emote as a timed-exclusive.

Put the face of the Traveler itself on your desk with the QcK Prism XL: Destiny Edition. SteelSeries broke its teeth in the industry by making gaming mousepads and their pedigree still shines through today. Their micro-woven cloth mousepads are optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements. Measuring 35.4 x 11.8 inches, it retails for $69.99 USD and includes the exclusive Existential Unfoldment emblem.

And what would gaming peripherals be without a little RGB? Using SteelSeries’ GG software, you can customize your mousepad and mouse to glow in rhythm with any other compatible peripherals, even responding to in-game cues.

Taking this collaboration further, sound designers at Bungie have created a custom equalizer preset for SteelSeries Sonar. This new audio software will improve sound customization for PC players, enabling immersive spatial audio, ChatMix, and 7.1 virtual surround sound. Sonar’s early access version went live last week ahead of its summer release, when it will integrate into the existing SteelSeries GG software ecosystem.

All items in the Destiny x SteelSeries line are now available through the company’s website or retail partners. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Destiny 2: The Witch Queen goes live today, following in the footsteps of November 2020’s Beyond Light. Stay tuned to CGMagazine over the next week as our review takes shape, or check out why we named SteelSeries our inaugural Brand of the Year in 2021.