First Poster For The Super Mario Bros. Film Has Arrived & New Trailer To Launch Oct 6

Illumination Entertainment stoked the hype flames of the Super Mario Bros film by showing off a new movie poster, and announcement of a new trailer.

Since September 2021’s reveal of the star-studded cast that makes up the DNA of the new Super Mario Bros film, including the announcement of Chris Pratt being tagged as the turtle stomping plumber, it has been almost radio silence from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures. But today, they’ve re-ignited the flames of hype surrounding the Super Mario movie with a new poster and the promise of a new trailer for the film.

Although the hype has significantly died down since the film has been delayed till at least 2023, this new announcement promises actual trailer footage to be shown from the film, that audiences everywhere can watch when it releases on October 6, in a Nintendo Direct announced on Twitter to air at 4:05 p.m. EST.

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



📽️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

Previously revealed cast members for the animated Super Mario Bros movie and their roles have been numerous, with Chris Pratt as titular character Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and of course, what’s Super Mario without longtime voice actor for the hero, Charles Martinet making a cameo or two. The poster also shows more than one Toad, so it remains to be seen if Keegan-Michael Key will be all Toad voices or just a main one.

The poster also shows an antique store on a Super Mario Bros Mushroom Kingdom street, and really fleshes out what many can expect from the animated film’s rendition of the iconic location. Fans can watch on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel.