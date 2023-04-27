Sweet Tooth Comes Back For Season 2 Today On Netflix

Before The Last of Us brought us its vision of an apocalyptic future, streaming had Sweet Tooth, and it’s finally back for Season Two.

The highly-anticipated series Sweet Tooth has finally returned for Season 2 with Robert Downey Jr. still on board as executive producer, premiering today exclusively on Netflix. The Emmy Award-winning series (the first kids and family show) returns with everything that made the first season worth watching, including the actors and the characters they portray.

The dynamic duo of deer-human hybrid Gus (played by Christian Convery) and former football player Big Man (Nonso Anozie) return for the second season with all the charm that made the first season critically acclaimed. Returning characters include General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen), Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), and even James Brolin returns as narrator. The second season of Sweet Tooth continues the adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel of the same name, with an eight-episode season that can be watched from beginning to end for those marathoning entire seasons of Netflix Original content.

Netflix provides a synopsis of season two, in which our Sweet Tooth heroes find themselves in quite the predicament after the events of season one, as Gus and two other hybrids are held captive by “The Last Men” in order to subject the hybrids to medical experiments with the goal of curing the sick.

The second season is outlined as follows (SPOILER WARNING):

The second season picks up where season one left off. With the face of an impending lethal onslaught of the Sick, young Gus (Christian Convery) finds himself alongside other hybrid companions, entrapped by the iron-fisted General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and his sinister Last Men. With ambitions to fortify his control, Abbot manipulates the vulnerable children, subjecting them to the experiments of the captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) in a desperate bid to find a cure and save his beloved, infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).

Bravely putting his friends’ safety first, Gus acquiesces to assisting Dr. Singh, embarking on a harrowing journey that uncovers his enigmatic origins and the role his mother Birdie (Amy Seimetz) played in the cataclysmic events culminating in The Great Crumble. As this dark voyage unfolds, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) forge an alliance beyond the confines of the Preserve, striving to liberate the imprisoned hybrids. However, the strength of their partnership will be put to the test as Jepperd’s clandestine past gradually surfaces.

Neil Sandilands spoke to CGMagazine back in 2021, saying, “There is some really potent social political ideas and philosophical concepts underpinning all of this work, and certainly Sweet Tooth is in that cradle. It presents fascinating concepts to consider” regarding the issues the Netflix Original tackles, also stating that he had not been a fan of the graphic novel before being cast as the big bad of the series. The whole interview can be read here.

Expanding on the story that is both gripping and shockingly beautiful to watch, Sweet Tooth Season Two is now available exclusively on Netflix for all to enjoy.