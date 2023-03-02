Team Fortress 2 Update Adds Community Fixes—Fan-Favorite Game Mode Gets New Tag

The newest update to Team Fortress 2 sees several patches coming from community modders, while new tags for Summer, Player Destruction, and Community Fix have players questioning what the future could hold for the multiplayer shooter.

A patch for the long-running multiplayer FPS title Team Fortress 2 has been released, bringing with it several fixes from community modders, which, combined with the newly implemented Workshop tag for community fixes, has players wondering if more community changes will be applied to the game from now on.

While members of the Team Fortress 2 community have been wanting modders like mastercoms (Tech Director on Project Borealis—a fan-made Half-Life game) and others to join Valve proper, as they regularly partake in fixes on these older titles, adding the Community Fix tag to the Workshop seems to be a step in the right direction to allowing the community to make more future changes as well.

The full list of all of the modifications and changes is as follows:

Added check to URLLabel to prevent invalid URLs

Added new Workshop tags for Summer, Player Destruction, and Community Fix

Added check to ensure bullet effects are not duplicated (community fix from mastercoms)

Deleted some unused Steam API queries to improve client perf (community fix from mastercoms)

Fixed exploit related to using the td_buyback command during Mann vs. Machine matches

Fixed Stat Clock canceling out ÜberCharge and self-illuminating materials on weapons using War Paints (community fix from makaroffilya)

Fixed not seeing the correct inspect image for the Red Rock Roscoe after previewing another paintkit item

Fixed missing/incorrect style strings for a few items

Reverted the previous change to the equip_region for the Cranial Cowl

Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy to adjust clipping throughout the map

While the hope for more community involvement in Team Fortress 2 seems to have some merit, this otherwise short and sweet patch list also has some speculating, with the addition of the Player Destruction tag leading some to wonder if the fan-favorite game mode may soon get its own tab in Team Fortress 2.

For those unfamiliar, Player Destruction is a mode where players drop collectibles when killed and, once collected, are returned to a specific location where points are awarded for each collectible. Currently used mostly for seasonal maps, Player Destruction may become a standard core game mode with the inclusion of this new tag in the Workshop.