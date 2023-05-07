The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gear You Can Pick Up Before Launch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on Friday, April 12th, how are you celebrating?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just over the horizon, and what better way to celebrate than to check out all the Zelda goodies we can get our grubby little gamer hands on before launch? Here’s a list of all the great products you can preorder, add to your wishlist, or pick up right now in preparation for the game’s launch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Obviously, the first thing on this list is the game itself; you can’t play as Link without the Zelda part. For $89.96, you can buy the physical copy or have it right on your device by preordering the digital one at the moment of release. Never have to worry about losing the card with the digital one either. If you check out the Nintendo store, some purchases come with bonus items like a themed notebook and collector’s medal.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collectors Edition – For Zelda fans with a little more rupees in their pocket, there’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collectors Edition. The Collector’s Edition comes with the game, a stunning bronze SteelBook game case, an ICONART poster, a pin set, and an art book. All this comes in a sleek black box for $147.99.

OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Teats of the Kingdom Edition – Check out this dream of a Switch. This OLED Model Switch comes with all the standard Switch gear, just in a gorgeous pearl and gold, with hyrulian-inspired designs and a deep seafoam green accent. It may be $469.99, but there’s no better way to experience the skies of Hyrule than with this special edition Switch system.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition – Looking for a new controller for the game’s release? Look no further because here is a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed pro controller. Covered in hyrulian-inspired designs stunning enough to make all your friends jealous. Put it on display or use it till it breaks; it’s all up to you. Preorder it for $184.16 today to add it to your collection.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Theme Protective Case – This soft Switch case is Tears of the Kingdom-inspired, all black with intricate gold and mint green detailing. The back is stunning; it looks like something you’d find engraved on a cave or shrine wall. Buy this at your own risk, as it doesn’t have the CG Magazine stamp of approval, but it’s very pretty, so the risk may just be worth it. Plus, it’s only $39.99.

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition) & Screen Protector – Here’s yet another sleek black with intricate gold detailing, Tears of the Kingdom-inspired product, to add to the collection. Carry your switch in style; that’s really it. It comes with a screen protector, which is a plus. Get it for $36.97 when it’s back in stock!

Keep your eyes out, as a lot of these pre-orderable goodies are sold out already. For fans who are rupeeless—we’re in this together—how are you celebrating the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?