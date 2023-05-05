Nintendo New York Store Taking Reservations For Tears of the Kingdom Midnight Launch Event

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could arguably be the biggest title in all of gaming this year, and if you happen to be in New York City, you can join in the celebration in person.

Nintendo’s official New York store is holding a midnight launch event to celebrate the release of Tears of the Kingdom. The event will take place on the evening of Thursday, May 11, with Tears of the Kingdom officially releasing on Friday, May 12.

However, space will be limited, so anyone interested in attending must sign up at the official registration site. As you might expect, heavy traffic has led to the site having a bit of trouble.

It’s been six years since the release of Breath of the Wild, and expectations are already high for the sequel. While there’s still a surprising amount, we don’t know, early previews have touched on improved visuals and imaginative new mechanics, like the ability Ultrahand that lets you pick up and stick two items together.

There’s another way to celebrate Tears of the Kingdom, as Nintendo has also announced a special Zelda-themed Splatfest that will run in Splatoon 3 from 5/5 at 5 pm PT to 5/7 at 5 pm PT. During the event, fans will face off as one of three teams that correspond to the series’ main characters, Power (Ganondorf), Wisdom (Zelda), and Courage (Link).

If you aren’t able to make it to either of those, however, Nintendo has also announced a new event called Nintendo Live 2023, which will take place in September in Seattle. While you can’t currently purchase tickets, Nintendo describes the event as follows:

“Share the excitement of playing games together, enjoying live stage performances, and more across a large-scale themed area. Whether you and your family are new to the games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo or are lifelong fans, everyone’s welcome to have fun!”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.