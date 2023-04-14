Splatoon 3 Is Getting a Special Legend of Zelda Splatfest

With the hotly-anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming up, Nintendo is holding a special crossover Splatfest in Splatoon 3.

Splatfests are, of course, Splatoon 3’s big community events that have teams playing special Turf War matches to come out on top after a set period of time. The winning team is rewarded with a healthy amount of Super Sea Snails, which can be used to upgrade gear.

The event takes place from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT, and once again provides players with an agonizing team choice. This time around, you can choose from the three pieces of the Triforce; Power (Ganondorf), Wisdom (Zelda), and Courage (Link). While the beloved hero Link might seem like the obvious choice, previous Splatfests have proven the obvious choice doesn’t always come out on top.

Interestingly, matches played in this Splatfest will actually take place on a brand-new version of the Scorch Gorge map, which has been recreated in the shape of a Triforce.

Like with other recent Splatfests, Nintendo has created real versions of the T-shirts from the event, and these can currently be pre-purchased on the Nintendo Store for $29.99 each. The shirts release on April 21.

If you haven’t jumped into Splatoon 3 yet, Nintendo will be holding a sale that gives a bit of a discount on the game, plus a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. The sale will run from 4/17 to 5/7.

While the Splatfest should help tide things over, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially launches on May 12 for Nintendo Switch.

While there’s still a ton we don’t know about the sequel, the recently-released final trailer gives us our best look yet. The roughly three-minute-long trailer reveals the return of Ganondorf, and has fueled plenty of speculation on the return of other characters from entries like Skyward Sword and Twilight Princess.