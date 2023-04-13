The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Drops Final Trailer

Fans now only have one month left until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches, and today Nintendo has dropped a third and final trailer.

Nintendo has officially stoked the flames one more time for the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a final trailer for the upcoming sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. The trailer showcases many of the mechanics outlined in the gameplay video shown back in March, including an unwieldy sword shield combination created by the new Fuse ability and a lumbering construct Link rides on the back of strewn together with Ultrahand.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom final trailer can be seen below:

The trailer showcases a Hyrule in recovery after the events of Breath of the Wild, with towns shown in stages of development. Tears of the Kingdom revives the calamity of Ganon, and this time he is shown in his human form for the first time in the new Hyrule as the menacing Ganondorf that has been seen in MANY of the mainline titles. Interestingly enough, fans are still left in the dark regarding Link’s new prosthetic-looking right arm, but it still seems to carry many of the functions Breath of the Wild‘s Sheikah Slate utilized.

Malevolent forces have returned to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but so have King Rhoam, Princess Zelda and the many friends Link recruited to help fight back the forces of darkness. Previously, the Master Sword was shown to be corrupted and unusable, but this trailer also shows the blade of Evil’s Bane in all of its glory being drawn by Link.

All in all, the TotK trailer was LOADED with hype but ultimately gave fans more questions than answers. Fans will have to seek out these answers when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12, with preorders available from all major retailers, including Nintendo themselves.