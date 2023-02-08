A New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Shows A Darker Side Of Hyrule

The first Nintendo Direct of 2023 was a massive blast of exciting news, and the encore featured a new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer.

The first Nintendo Direct of 2023 was chock full of exciting news, with a remaster of Metroid Prime, new Fire Emblem Engage DLC featuring beloved characters of the series’ past, and even a new entry, Pikmin 4, in the Pikmin franchise of games. The show closed out with an explosive trailer for the sequel to 2017’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It came locked and loaded with a brand new look at the darker side of Hyrule, riddled with chaos. The trailer in all of its glory can be seen below.

Since the announcement of the sequel back in September of last year, not much has been revealed about Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But today, Nintendo blew the doors off their hinges with an exciting trailer that featured the return of Patricia Summersett as the voice of Zelda from BotW. Nintendo even gave fans a look at the new box art, that features Link sitting atop a plateau overlooking the Hyrule landscape.

Nintendo didnt stop there, for the collector’s of everything Zelda they’ve also announced the new Collector’s Edition for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, featuring a steelbook case and other goodies for fans to get their hands on. Retail pre-orders will likely go live either tonight, or tomorrow, so fans should jump at the opportunity to snag one before they sell out and they definitely WILL sell out. There was also a new Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo shown, featuring the corrupted guardian arm that has been heavily featured in both trailers, and it seems the arm itself functions as the Shiekah Slate did in Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on May 12, 2023, and the whole Nintendo Direct can be viewed from the official Nintendo YouTube channel.