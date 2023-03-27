Big Tears Of The Kingdom Gameplay To Be Shown By Eiji Aonuma

Since the latest Tears of the Kingdom trailer reveal in February, Nintendo has been relatively quiet about their highly anticipated sequel, until March 28.

Every time Nintendo announces a big reveal event, it always seems to be completely out of left field. This is exactly what happened this morning, as a Tweet from Nintendo’s official Twitter account revealed a brand new gameplay announcement for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only will it air on the official Nintendo YouTube channel, but it will also be helmed by series producer Eiji Aonuma, and it’s tomorrow, March 28. The Tweet can be seen below.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

The last information Zelda fans received regarding the elusive Tears of the Kingdom was the cinematic storyline trailer that was revealed at Nintendo’s first Nintendo Direct of 2023, which also showcased the box art for the sequel.

But, despite there being relatively no new information out in the wild regarding Tears of the Kingdom, there will be a full 10-minute-long gameplay reveal tomorrow. This will be the first time a trailer will be dedicated to showcasing the exciting sequel from a gameplay perspective.

Since the announcement, fans have only been given JUST enough information to speculate on how Hyrule will be influenced this time around, with some images showing Link with a Guardian-like arm that seems to function as the Sheikah Slate in Breath of the Wild.

The announcement bears no extra news regarding the 10-minute trailer, so this might be the longest 24-hr period fans will ever have to wait to get their eyes on new Tears of the Kingdom gameplay. Fans can swing over to the official Nintendo YouTube account to watch the video shown by Eiji Aonuma live. It will start at 10:00 a.m. EST on March 28.

Make sure to check out CGMagazine after the stream for a full breakdown!