The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals Matthew Mercer as Ganondorf

Yesterday’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer introduced Ganondorf with full voice acting, and it has now been revealed to be Matthew Mercer.

The final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduced MANY new things to the Breath of the Wild branded Hyrule. One of the significant additions was the return of fan-favourite franchise villain Ganondorf, who made his first appearance way back in 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the Nintendo 64. The voice of the villain has now been revealed as longtime voice talent Matthew Mercer, who has revealed his involvement in a Tweet that can be seen below.

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.



An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

Matthew Mercer has a large page of credits in the industry, from starring in 300+ episodes of Critical Role as the Dungeon Master to voicing main protagonist Jotaro Kujo in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and he has even voiced Chrom in Fire Emblem: Awakening (a role he reprised in Fire Emblem Engage briefly). Mercer implores voicing Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom is “An immense honour that I have thrown myself into doing justice.”

Mercer also wrote, “I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favourite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my web series over a decade ago!” with “Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud. A huge thank you to @NintendoAmerica @Nintendo And the entire Tears of the Kingdom team for entrusting me with such a badass. <3″ regarding the casting decision.

The reaction to the tweet has had an overwhelmingly positive response, with fans heavily praising the decision. Massive YouTube Content Creator and Zelda fan Jacksepticeye responded with, “Dude, that’s so cool!! Congrats,” echoing the sentiment of fan reaction regarding Tears of the Kingdom‘s new main villain.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12.