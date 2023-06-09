Bandai Reveals Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Landing In July

Tekken 8 fans should prepare themselves, Bandai Namco has just announced a closed network test will be open to fans and registration begins today.

So far, 2023 has been the year of fighting games with new entries in the Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat franchises releasing this year, and Bandai Namco wants everyone to know Tekken 8 is still on its way. Bandai took to Twitter today to announce an exciting closed network test is right around the corner for the latest title in the Tekken series. The announcement can be seen below, along with a video aimed to build the hype!

It's time to get this show on the road 🥊



16 characters.

5 stages.

Full-on power & destruction.



Come and get it in the #TEKKEN8 Closed Network Test, starting on July 21st, 2023!



Registration is now open: https://t.co/L1guXTTdFf pic.twitter.com/LrHUsPVsvt — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) June 9, 2023

The closed network test for Tekken 8 will have two separate run times. The first will run from July 21st until July 24th and will be exclusive to PS5 players. The second test date will be open to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Steam players, and it will be open from July 28th until July 31st. It’s worth mentioning only PS5 Tekken 8 closed network test participants will be allowed to partake in both network test dates. There will be a whopping five stages to fight on, and 16 characters to choose from in the open network test. The roster is Jun, Paul, Law, Jack-8, Lars, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Asuka, Kazuya, Jin, King, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, and Claudio.

The purpose of the closed network test is so the developers behind Tekken 8 can work out any lingering issues with gameplay before the official launch. There will be a survey presented to closed network test participants to help elevate Tekken gameplay to the next level.

How To Register For Tekken 8 Closed Network Test

The only mode available during the closed test will be Ranked Match mode, and the mode will operate will full cross-platform play. Although registering doesn’t guarantee a ticket to the King of the Iron Fist Tournament, fans can punch over to the official Tekken closed network test site to register with their email.