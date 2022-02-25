Tencent Acquires 1C Entertainment, Will Rebrand in 2022

Major Chinese game publisher Tencent is set to make its next acquisition by purchasing 100 percent of the shares in 1C Entertainment, and all of its subsidiaries.

1C Entertainment is best known as the publisher of indie titles like Men of War, IL-2 Sturmovik, King’s Bounty 2, and Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark. The international company has released over 140 games to date and has offices in multiple locations, including Warsaw, Gdansk, Prague, and Budapest. 1C also has some fairly prominent subsidiaries, like QLOC, which offers co-development, localization, and testing, and has worked on titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dark Souls Remastered.

The news was announced via 1C’s website and says the deal was made in late November. At the same time, apparently, 1C and all of its subsidiaries will be rebranding sometime before the end of the year, although it’s not exactly clear what that rebrand will be.

1C Entertainment management board member, Tomasz Nieszporski, commented on the acquisition by saying “We are truly excited by this deal. It is an amazing opportunity for 1CE to achieve our wildest dreams and aspirations in the video games business. Our vision and passion will be now backed by a leading global games company, and I am humbled by the unique chance of working together with Tencent and the other top creative minds that are part of its global ecosystem.”

Tencent has been acquiring studios left and right over the last couple of years, buying a whopping 31 studios in just 2020. These included the likes of Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios and Crackdown 3 developer Sumo Digital.

Tencent has increasingly become one of the biggest players in the video game industry, and even though that may not be immediately apparent, the company owns surprising stakes in big companies, like a 40 percent stake in Epic Games, and even a 5 percent stake in both Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard. More details on Tencent’s acquisition of 1C will be announced in the future.