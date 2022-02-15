What is Coming to the New Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 held a surprise video today, which revealed the first details on its first major 1.5 update and what will be featured in the next-gen patch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. With the game’s glitchy release back in 2020, the company has finally unveiled it is ready for the game to run as promised on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The launch of the new update even got its own trailer.

There was a plethora of videos featuring gameplay from Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Series X and PS5. The team members at CD Projekt said in the video, “With the update, Cyberpunk 2077 takes advantage of the additional power of the newest generation of console hardware, allowing for ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling, faster loading times, and a variety of other visual and technical improvements. On PlayStation 5, the game will additionally utilize the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functionalities.”

The developers in the livestream discussed how a lot of changes are to be expected in the 1.5 update. Some of these significant changes include the reworked skill trees, perks that were deemed not useful have been taken out (like the one preventing players from being detected underwater) and new perks have been added. One of the new perks includes “Looking Sharp”, which enhances a player’s skills with throwing knives.

In terms of gameplay, the developers stated how they redesigned the game for players to play more aggressively and fast without needing to take cover. Another few additions to gameplay include details about AI characters being better and smarter; the driving model was said to feel “heavier”; and now the crowd AI has changed, with NPCs being able to have weapons and may attempt to kill you in certain scenarios. Night City never looked much better in Cyberpunk 2077.

Need a TL:DR for #Cyberpunk2077 Patch 1.5/Next-Gen Update?



Here you go, chooms: pic.twitter.com/ToCwylbNbp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 15, 2022

One Twitter post actually spoiled the big news before the livestream began, but it did not contain all the specific details. The showcase video event began at 7AM PT/10AM ET. One of the last cool details is the free 30-day trial for next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) which is available until March 15 at 5 PM CET. Players can continue their trial progress in the game when the trial period ends, and they purchase the game. For more specific details on the Cyberpunk 2077 update and patch, check out the breakdown on the blog page.