News

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bleeds Onto Markets In August

Meat The Parents
| March 16, 2023
the texas chainsaw massacre bleeds onto markets in august 23031603 2

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrives on consoles and PC in August, and fans anticipating the title can get a first look with a new trailer.

Multiplayer horror titles are about to get much messier in the Summer, as the previously announced asymmetrical horror title, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, launches on August 18 for the Xbox family of consoles, PlayStation and PC. But to celebrate the announced release date, Sumo Digital and big publisher Gun Interactive have treated fans to a new bloody trailer featuring Leatherface, not-so-innocent ‘victims’ and a whole lot of violence, which can be seen below (provided by IGN).

YouTube video

Asymmetrical horror refers to the gameplay style that allows gamers to face each other on drastically different terms, good examples would be Evil Dead: The Game, or Dead by Daylight, which feature their own playstyles in the same genre, but The Texas Chainsaw Massacre lives and dies by the chainsaw, and possibly all of the other weapons in Leatherface’s bag of tricks such as meat cleavers, meat hammers, meat hooks, and potentially meat itself. Victim characters are also seen maiming each other with a myriad of non-Leatherface-approved gear in the trailer as well, such as a straight razor (Sweeney Todd not included).

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bleeds Onto Markets In August 23031603 3

The trailer also mentions a technical test that will release on May 25, but no further details surrounding the test have been given just yet. The official Texas Chainsaw Massacre Twitter account writes, “Addressing some common Tech Test questions: Free to the public, but will have a limited amount of seats, No NDA: Players can stream, create, and upload content. Available via Steam PC only. Stay tuned for further details” regarding the upcoming test.

While the official release date is still half a year away, fans can wishlist the title on Steam now. Diehard fans looking to roll the dice on the PC-only tech test should follow the official Texas Chainsaw Massacre Twitter account to stay in the loop regarding further announcements.

