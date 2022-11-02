The Last of Us HBO Max Series Gets a Release Date

HBO finally reveals details regarding the release date of the new upcoming series The Last of Us.

The Last of Us will be available on HBO Max on January 15th, 2023. This series is an episodic adaptation of Naughty’s Dog hit video game that came out in 2013. HBO summarizes this series perfectly: “It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last of Us will feature Pedro Pascal, known for his recent acting in The Mandalorian, along with Bella Ramsay, known for bravery as Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones. The pair plan to stun audiences with their partnership which we will slowly see evolve through 10 episodes.

An element of the game that will remain the same in the series is the fact that Bella Ramsay’s character, Ellie, will remain LGBTQ+. Twitter has a lot of responses to this, most are happy to keep the storyline of her character the same.

The co-writer of HBO's The Last of Us TV series promises that Ellie will still be gay in the adaptation. pic.twitter.com/65mMJ8NSu7 — IGN (@IGN) March 7, 2020

From what we’ve seen so far of the adaptation, The Last of Us series is staying very true to the story and imagery of the original game. This continues to excite fans who know the video game is heavily narrated and love the story of the OG game. The writer and director of the original game, Neil Druckmann, is also a part of the series; he has a hand in writing the script.

Drukman states the similarities between the game and the series; “For example, in the game, there’s so much action you have to train the player about mechanics. You have to have more violence and more spectacle to some degree than you would need on a TV show because you don’t need to train people on how to use a gun. So that’s something that’s been really different, and HBO’s been great in pushing us to move away from hardcore action and focus more on the drama of the character. Some of my favourite episodes so far have deviated greatly from the story, and I can’t wait for people to see them.”

The TV series will also feature other well-known actors such as Nick Offerman, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, Anna Trov, and Gabriel Luna. The teaser trailer for The Last of Us can be seen below.

We hope that the long wait for this series is worth it when it comes to adapting this beloved video game from one screen to another. You can check out The Last of Us on HBO Max January 15, 2023.