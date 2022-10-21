The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie is Coming Summer 2023

It’s looking like 2023 will be the year of Trails for Legend of Heroes fans. The specific date has yet to be announced, but we are all ready for the 10th game in the Trails/Kiseki series.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie follows three different story paths: one follows Rean Schwarzer of Class 7 in the aftermath of Cold Steel IV, the second follows protagonist Lloyd Banning of the Second Support Section from The Legend of Heroes: Zero and Azure, and the third story has yet to be told but follows a new mysterious character from the aftermath of the Great Twilight. All paths intertwine with one another and switch between them through the Crossroads system. This 10th instalment of Legend of Heroes is meant to give gamers closure to the Crossbell and Cold Steel arcs.

To get fans ready for this 10th instalment of the game, NIS America released an opening movie of The Legends of Heroes: Trails of Reverie on YouTube. Trails into Reverie will be released shortly after Trails to Azure, so we hope to see an early summer release.

Fans on Twitter seem excited about the game’s upcoming release, and if the fan below is any indication of the public sentiment, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be worth the hype.

HYPE HYPE HYPEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Already working my way into finishing T"rails from Zero" (and then "Trails to Azure" early next year) and thereby having fully caught up on all "English" released Legend of Heroes games!



Can't wait to play this on Steam/PC when it releases! 😀 — Infinity Master (@Khalid_Infinity) October 21, 2022 twitter.com

Pre-orders of the Deluxe or Limited edition of Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be available October 27th at 12 pm BST on NISA Europe Store. The Limited edition version includes “Legends of Zemuria” hardcover art book, “Songs of Reverie” soundtrack, “Three & Nine: A Trails Tale” softcover novel, a steelbook, “The End and the Beginning” acrylic print, and a collector’s box. What fan of Legend of Heroes wouldn’t want all these awesome extra perks?

If those following the news of the release aren’t yet aware, NIS America let gamers know that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and Trails of Cold Steel IV are currently on sale for up to 60% off.