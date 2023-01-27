News

The Simpsons Renewed for Two More Seasons, Will Run Through 2025

The Show That Never Ends
| January 27, 2023
The Simpsons is one of the most prolific television series of all time, and its run isn’t nearly going to end yet as the animated show has been renewed for two more seasons.

Announced on Thursday by FOX, The Simpsons will continue on for Season 35 and 36, which means it will pass a whopping 800-episode mark in the process. Ever since Season 27, Fox has renewed the series two seasons at a time, and it seems highly likely The Simpsons could even continue past 2025. FOX has also renewed Family Guy for Seasons 22 and 23 and Bob’s Burgers for Seasons 14 and 15.

In 2018 The Simpsons officially claimed the title of longest-running primetime TV series, beating the record previously held by Gunsmoke at 637 episodes. Outside of “scripted” series, the only other show on TV to technically beat The Simpson’s record is Saturday Night Live, which is considered a variety show, and currently has 48 seasons.

YouTube video

The series will seemingly continue to air on FOX and stream on the Disney-owned Hulu, with episodes eventually being added to the massive library on Disney Plus. Since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, the company has put The Simpsons to work promoting and crossing over with other brands. Disney Plus has seen the addition of six different short films, crossing over with everything from Star Wars and Marvel to a Billie Eilish concert.

The Simpsons was first created by Matt Groening in 1987 and initially appeared as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show. Shortly after that, in 1989, the show became a weekly series, and the rest is practically history. The Simpsons have won numerous awards throughout the years, including 35 Emmy Awards, and had a feature film in 2007 that grossed over $500 million. Groening would also go on to create another beloved animated series, debuting Futurama in 1999.

