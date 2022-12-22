The Sims 4: Get The Best Deals This Holiday Season

Even with The Sims 4 now available for free download on all platforms, there are still amazing discounts on DLC to get you started on your experience.

As of today, players can use these sweet deals to purchase:

55% off of your favourite Expansion Packs

30% off fun Game Packs

30% off exciting Stuff Packs

The Sims 4 has a big chunk of expansion packs worth splurging for this holiday season, and with these deals, how can you possibly say no?

Some packs that players might want to check out are The Sims 4 Seasons; where your Sims will experience everything from blistering sunshine through to the ground being covered in a beautiful blanket of white snow. The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs; where you’ll be able to train your pets, get to know them, and even give your Sims the Cat Lover or Dog Lover traits — providing them with powerful bonuses to forming relationships with their animals faster. Want a taste of the outdoors? In The Sims 4 Cottage Life, Sims can indulge in their Disney Princess fantasies by prancing around with birds, singing to them, and canning food to their heart’s content, all made accessible today!

Additionally, Simmers can rejoice and enjoy 25% off on The Sims 4’s newest packs and most major packs this year, including:

High School Years Pack; In contrast to Discover University, teen Sims can attend classes, personalize their lockers, and make proposal signs to ask their crush to the season’s flashiest event—prom!

Werewolves Game Pack; Your Sims can befriend and join one of two new werewolf packs in Moonwood Mill, The Wildfangs and The Moonwood Collective, and run wild under the full moon as you negotiate your new lycanthrope life.

My Wedding Stories Game Pack; This game bundle gives you complete control over your wedding day and replaces the current underdeveloped wedding system with a more fleshed-out storyline. Regardless of whether you want a beach wedding, a quick jaunt to the town hall or a ceremony on your back lawn, this pack will make your dream wedding a reality.

But be quick! Sales are only available for a limited time on certain platforms, running from:

December 16 until January 2 on Xbox

until on Xbox December 21 until January 6 on PlayStation 4

until on PlayStation 4 December 22 until January 5 on Steam

until on Steam December 22 until January 10 on Origin

The Sims 4 has never been more accessible thanks to EA’s confirmation that it will be free of charge to download, and with these new holiday bargains, it’s safe to say that now is the perfect time to take advantage of these fantastic Christmas deals!