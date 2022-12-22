News

The Sims 4: Get The Best Deals This Holiday Season

Expansion Packs, Games Packs and More!
| December 22, 2022
the sims 4 get the best deals this holiday season 419843

Even with The Sims 4 now available for free download on all platforms, there are still amazing discounts on DLC to get you started on your experience.

As of today, players can use these sweet deals to purchase:

  • 55% off of your favourite Expansion Packs
  • 30% off fun Game Packs
  • 30% off exciting Stuff Packs

The Sims 4 has a big chunk of expansion packs worth splurging for this holiday season, and with these deals, how can you possibly say no? 

Some packs that players might want to check out are The Sims 4 Seasons; where your Sims will experience everything from blistering sunshine through to the ground being covered in a beautiful blanket of white snow. The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs; where you’ll be able to train your pets, get to know them, and even give your Sims the Cat Lover or Dog Lover traits — providing them with powerful bonuses to forming relationships with their animals faster. Want a taste of the outdoors? In The Sims 4 Cottage Life, Sims can indulge in their Disney Princess fantasies by prancing around with birds, singing to them, and canning food to their heart’s content, all made accessible today! 

The Sims 4 Get The Best Deals This Holiday Season 115701

Additionally, Simmers can rejoice and enjoy 25% off on The Sims 4’s newest packs and most major packs this year, including:

High School Years Pack; In contrast to Discover University, teen Sims can attend classes, personalize their lockers, and make proposal signs to ask their crush to the season’s flashiest event—prom!

Werewolves Game Pack; Your Sims can befriend and join one of two new werewolf packs in Moonwood Mill, The Wildfangs and The Moonwood Collective, and run wild under the full moon as you negotiate your new lycanthrope life.

My Wedding Stories Game Pack;  This game bundle gives you complete control over your wedding day and replaces the current underdeveloped wedding system with a more fleshed-out storyline. Regardless of whether you want a beach wedding, a quick jaunt to the town hall or a ceremony on your back lawn, this pack will make your dream wedding a reality.

The Sims 4 Get The Best Deals This Holiday Season 575324

But be quick! Sales are only available for a limited time on certain platforms, running from:

  • December 16 until January 2 on Xbox
  • December 21 until January 6 on PlayStation 4
  • December 22 until January 5 on Steam
  • December 22 until January 10 on Origin

The Sims 4 has never been more accessible thanks to EA’s confirmation that it will be free of charge to download, and with these new holiday bargains, it’s safe to say that now is the perfect time to take advantage of these fantastic Christmas deals!

File Under: EA Games, The Sims

Latest Stories

cgms most anticipated games of 2023 364882

CGM’s Most Anticipated Games of 2023

A number of interesting titles are set to release in the next year, and CGM has compiled a list of…
valkyrie profile lenneth ps5 review 080359

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (PS5) Review

As ports go, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth’s is textbook. A few new quality of life improvements are the defining new feature,…
brook vivid wireless switch controllerreview 573986

Brook Vivid Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch Review

The Brook Vivid Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is an easy recommend for gamers that require a cheaper wireless alternative.
kensington w2050 pro webcam review 675525

Kensington W2050 Pro Webcam Review

The Kensington W2050 Pro Webcam is a great little camera for the price point and better than the average camera…
pdp xbox series xs amp pc black afterglow wave controller review 740378

PDP Black Afterglow Wave Controller for Xbox Review

The PDP Black Afterglow Wave Controller for Xbox Series X|S & PC showed off its ability to add something new,…