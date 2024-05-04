This Week In Mobile Gaming: Super Dragon Punch Force 3, CoD: Warzone Mobile & Assassin’s Creed!

Mobile Gaming continues to surge, as this week Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes mobile (really), CoD: Warzone Mobile gets an update, and Super Dragon Punch Force 3 has taken off!

It has been another busy week in Mobile Gaming and while the Fallout Fever (it has been renewed for Season Two at Prime) hasn’t died down in the slightest, we have unfortunately heard nothing regarding the series going mobile—outside of Fallout 4 launching poorly on the Steam Deck. But, outside of the post-apocalyptic world, there is much mobile news to discuss. This week CoD: Warzone Mobile has taken over the mobile news with a new seasonal update (as Call of Duty does), Assassin’s Creed Mirage jumps to iOS devices, and the new fighter for mobile — Super Dragon Punch Force 3 — has released movie tie in promotions!

This Week In Mobile Gaming For May 3

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Launching for iOS Devices June 6

In potentially unsurprising news, Ubisoft has announced earlier this week that the latest title in the Assassin’s Creed series — Assassin’s Creed Mirage — will be making its way to iOS devices. If fans were holding out, waiting for the latest dive into the Animus to hit mobile, it has officially happened. Mobile Gaming (Apple in particular) has noticeably ported over some strong options for fans to dive into in their mobile ecosystem. First the Resident Evil 4 Remake, then the standalone Sonic Dream Team, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and now the Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed series will be going mobile.

It’s worth mentioning the previously announced Assassin’s Creed Jade — announced way back in 2022 — still has no news since its teaser trailer revealed at the Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed anniversary celebration. So while that designated-for-mobile game remains on the shelf, Ubisoft has brought the console experience Mirage. There are a few things to note here: Mirage is compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later, cross-progression is available and fans can take their save on the go through Ubisoft Connect, and it launches on June 6.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Season 3 Reloaded is Live!

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is next up to get in on the action, and while Season 3 Reloaded has launched for consoles and PC, it has now officially gone live this week for mobile! Fans can celebrate Golden Week in CoD: Warzone Mobile, and amass riches to earn rewards. The celebration will be steeped in Japanese folklore, and players can earn ‘Event Points’ by playing through the limited-time Golden Plunder playlist (or any playlist of your choice). Also, although the Phoenix Suns got eliminated (swept 4-0) in the NBA Playoffs, star player Devin Booker is still available in the item shop for NBA fans.

Fans can also collect unique rewards through the Golden Week Event: Seeing Yokai, and the unique rewards are as follows:

(Weapon Blueprint) Lockwood 300 – Shogun’s Harmony

(Weapon Blueprint) Combat Knife – Stealth Blossom

(Animated Calling Card) Golden Week

The Oni – Daimyo Operator

(Weapon Blueprint) Vaznev-9K – Yokai’s Elegance

Fans can check out all of the updates landing in CoD: Warzone Mobile (including information about mid-season updates) over on the official blog post. Fans should note Golden Week ends on May 5, so this weekend might be a mobile gaming weekend for those who want to earn these rewards for mobile.

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is Now Available Everywhere!

Finally, Talent Digital Art pulled their debut title (and confusingly named) Super Dragon Punch Force 3 into the light on April 26 to coincide with the film tie-in, Boy Kills World, and although it is technically a video game in the film’s world, it has now become a reality for mobile gaming fans! The launch cinematic trailer can be seen below.

To continue with the trend of breaking whatever fourth wall is left, Boy Kills World, the in-film game turned real-life game Super Dragon Punch Force 3, and the film’s South African production company staged a stunt show involving several characters from the film. The characters engaged in a real-life brawl fans can see below. (Trigger Warning: the camera person shot the footage from a vertical standpoint).

It’s worth pointing out that cast member Andrew Koji showed up to participate and make quick work of the force with flashy finishing moves. Boy Kills World, and Super Dragon Punch Force 3 are available now to watch and play!

In other mobile gaming news, Garena Free Fire MAX has just unleashed its FREE Free Fire MAX codes (courtesy of the Times of India) for May 4, and they can be found below.

FX3E5G2L17J1F4U9

FY6M4B11N3P8O2C7

FEF7M4N2Z1T6U5I8

FDO6D1H3S2Q8E9Y4

FRI3B7G8R4C6U2N9

FFQ1K5V3E4J7M6W2

FFL8Y9T2S6A3H1X7

FFU4P5N9M3D7V2F6

FFS2A8C9O3I6G7R1

For the Free Fire MAX mobile gamers, to redeem these codes you simply have to go to the official redemption site, log in with your user info and redeem the code. Please note, that if this does not work, the code could have exceeded its maximum number of uses (the max is 500 different accounts, and each code only works once with each account) and try another one.

That just about wraps up another week in mobile gaming! Fans can expect another mobile gaming update next week on May 11.