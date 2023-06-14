Amazon’s Tomb Raider: Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Bring Her Magic to the Series

Amazon has already given the green light to a new Tomb Raider series, and today they confirmed earlier reports that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is involved.

Many rumours have been circulating about Amazon’s new Tomb Raider series, going as far as possible ‘dream’ casting choices for the archaeologist herself. While the show is still in pre-production and not much has been confirmed, Killing Eve and Fleabag’s award-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been confirmed to be involved in the production. This comes after rumours of the casting began to swirl in January, and although Embracer Group—who owns the IP—have just announced mass redundancies, the new Tomb Raider series still seems to be on track.

Lara Croft is arguably one of gaming’s most iconic protagonists, and the role has seen many prominent actresses take on the mantle of Tomb Raider for varying lengths of time. The most recent adaptation of the popular franchise saw Alicia Vikander take on the role of Croft in 2018, and gaming fans haven’t been reacquainted with the archaeologist since Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released the same year.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to star in Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, and in an interview with IGN, she describes the commonality as an inspiration. Waller-Bridge explained “I mean, the character of Lara Croft was inspired by Indiana Jones and James Bond. So there’s so much, and it just felt like the perfect final step in my own personal adventure through this kind of franchise world” with “through all the adventure stuff that I’ve learned from those [franchises], it’s actually how to keep something feeling grounded as well as allow it to be bigger than itself in some way. And so hopefully that will all translate perfectly, seamlessly into Tomb Raider.”

While there is no concrete timeline for the new Tomb Raider series or any reports of acting choices, fans can sigh relief that it is indeed still on the table.