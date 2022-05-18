Hp Reveals Exciting New Omen And Victus Gaming Laptops Arriving Summer 2022

HP is bringing the heat this season with the arrival of two brand-new laptops, the OMEN and Victus.

It’s safe to say HP is no stranger to quality PCs and notebooks. After the announcement of the newest OMEN 27c gaming monitor last November, HP raised the bar with their latest announcement of two new laptops that aim to redefine the portable PC industry in time for Summer Game Fest 2022. The corporation built on the back of solidly constructed computers and peripherals has elevated their standing with the OMEN 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop and Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop.

OMEN 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop By HP

The newest laptop in the OMEN lineup by HP arrives weighing in at under 6lbs in two new colourways—black and mica silver—for consumer choice, and a spec sheet that can power an avid gamer through many tasks with relative ease due to a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor & AMD Radeon RX graphics card that aims to handle a heavy workload any gamer can utilize.

Notable OMEN 16 Specs

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core Processor, with 6 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB) of memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6650M Graphics card.

HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera for video conferences with temporal noise reduction.

A 16.1-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) display, with speed up to 144 Hz, featuring anti-glare and low blue light technology.

MANY ports with two USB Type – C, three USB Type – A, a headphone/microphone jack, and HDMI port to provide adaptability for any task.

Fully backlit keyboard for dim lighting conditions.

Bluetooth wireless connectivity, with the faster Wi-Fi 6E.

Victus 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop By HP

The second gaming laptop introduced by HP is the Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop inspired by the iconic sleek OMEN design, which comes in three colourways—mica silver, ceramic white, and performance blue —and weighs just above 5lbs.

Notable Victus 15 Specs

Battery life that lasts up to eight hours of usage

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, with 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (1 X 8 GB) of memory.

A 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) display, with anti-glare tech.

HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera for video conferences with temporal noise reduction.

A sufficient amount of portability with one USB Type – C, two USB Type – A, a headphone/microphone jack, and an HDMI port for connectivity.

Bluetooth wireless capabilities, with Wi-Fi 6.

Fully backlit keyboard functionality

OMEN Gaming Hub

Both of these exciting new laptops by HP come pre-equipped with the fast Windows 11 OS, dual speakers and access to the OMEN Gaming Hub. The OMEN Gaming Hub is a one-stop platform to allow gamers a more streamlined experience while searching through titles. The Hub also features an optimizer to customize user gaming experiences, giving the user more control over power output.

The two new gaming laptops by HP will be available at a TBD date this summer. The OMEN 16 gaming laptop will be available starting at $1199.99 at retail, while the less powerful, more affordable Victus 15 gaming laptop will be available starting at $799.99 at retail.

When both laptops hit the market, consumers can find them on the HP website, and for more announcements regarding either machine, fans can follow the HP official Twitter account for more information.