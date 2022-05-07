Summer Game Fest Returning On June 9 & it is Live In Select IMAX Theatres

Summer Game Fest is officially returning on Thursday, June 9, and will be streamed live at 2 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and, Facebook.

There’s a new way to stream the event too, as, for the first time, Summer Game Fest will be live in select IMAX theatres. The announcement can be viewed below, and fans are being told to stay tuned for ticket sales and theatre information coming next week.

There’s more to be excited about too, as iam8bit and Double Fine will be presenting DAY OF THE DEVS, which is a showcase of “incredible new independent games,” according to Summer Game Fest. There will, of course, still be the usual live presentation of a cross-industry showcase of what’s coming next in gaming with new game announcements, various premiers, special guests, and much more, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Summer Game Fest 2021

Plus, the Xbox And Bethesda Games Showcase, previously announced, will be broadcast live on the last day of the event, June 12, so there’s one confirmed company appearance, but it is still unknown at this point if Nintendo or PlayStation will be making an appearance. Last year, Summer Games Fest had the appearance of companies such as PlayStation, which pulled out of E3 in 2019, Bandai Namco, Activision, Xbox, EA, and Epic Games.

Surprise! On June 9, you can watch #SummerGameFest Live in @imax!



Here's the announcement trailer for our new partnership with @imax to bring all the amazing game trailers and announcements to you in the world's biggest and best cinema format!



— Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 5, 2022

In 2021, there was a gameplay and release date trailer for Elden Ring, announcements for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, along with a roadmap for Among Us and the reveal of a new publisher called Prime Matter who has gone on to make games like The Last Ociru. They are currently working on Payday 3 with a release date of 2023.

With the cancellation of E3 in March, Summer Game Fest will be depended on to fill the void of hype-inducing gaming announcements. Geoff Keighley has been teasing the preparations for it all on his Twitter account, but what remains to be seen is if the show will live up to the legacy that E3 has built since its inception in 1995.

While we still don’t know what will be shown at this year’s event, we don’t have to wait too long to find out. Fans who are eager for more information can sign up for updates on the Summer Game Fest website and follow Summer Game Fest on Twitter and YouTube. Stay tuned for more!