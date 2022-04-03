Day of the Devs 2022: Summer Game Fest Edition Submissions are Now Open

Day of the Devs organizers, Double Fine Productions and iam8bit, have announced developer submissions are now open for the game industry’s foremost indie games showcase, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Like past years, Day of the Devs will be continuing its partnership with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest which started up back in 2022 after E3 was cancelled, which is news that repeated in 2022. This year, however, Summer Game Fest is giving Day of the Devs an even bigger platform and is looking to feature a collection of “unique, diverse, and beautiful” indie games spanning all types and genres. The submission call is not just limited to the games themselves, but the game creators too, as the organizers of the event are encouraging developers of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Last year’s Day of the Devs, the indie game showcase featured a bevy of games from developers. Some of those include Glee-Cheese Studio’s A Musical Story, Thomas Happ Games’ Axiom Verge 2, Akupara Games + Silver Lining Studio’s Behind the Frame, Devolver Digital + Acid Nerve’s Death’s Door, Picogram + Rose City Games’ Garden Story, Annapurna Interactive + Variable State’s Last Stop and Something We Made’s TOEM.

“Day of the Devs began in 2012 as a collaboration between Double Fine and iam8bit with the purpose of shining the spotlight on great indie games. Since then, the event has showcased over 500 games in both in-person and online events,” Day of the Devs said in a statement on its website describing the event.

Game developers looking to apply for the indie game show shouldn’t take too much time as submissions are only open until April 8th and developers interested in showcasing their game at the event can apply via Google Docs. No official date for the event has been announced, but we’ll know as we get closer to Summer Game Fest which usually includes a number of events and streams featuring new announcements, gameplay, trailer reveals, and musical performances.