Xbox x OPI Collaboration Brings an Xbox-inspired Nail Polishing Spring Collection

This was probably on no one’s 2022 bingo card but Xbox and the world’s leading nail polish brand, OPI, announced the Xbox-inspired Spring 2022 palette 12-hue collection last month and that partnership officially kicks off this month.

The name of each shade is inspired by the virtual worlds of Xbox Game Pass titles and for select shades only popular gaming phrases for GelColor, Infinite Shine, Nail Lacquer, and Powder Perfection formulas. Check out below the unique names of each shade and the colour they represent.

Quest for Quartz – A shimmery rose quartz shade

Pixel Dust – A shimmery mauve pink shade

Racing for Pinks – A crème rose shade

Suzi is My Avatar – A creamy pink-nude shade

Trading Paint – A crème apricot shade

Heart and Con-soul – A shimmery crimson red shade

The Pass is Always Greener – A creamy pastel green shade

Sage Simulation – A shimmery sage green simulation shade

You Had Me at Halo – A shimmery galactic blue shade

Can’t CTRL Me – shimmery robin’s egg blue shade

Achievement Unlocked – A lilac optimized shade

N00berry – deep crème purple shade

The full OPI collection kicked off in February and will be available at US retail at ULTA and globally as well. The Xbox partnership with OPI isn’t limited to just the spring collection but to games as well, with every shade purchase fans can unlock in-game content relating to the hue in Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X which officially began this month.

Source: Xbox

Xbox Marketing Global Partnerships head, Jenny Miller asks a simple question, “Have you dreamed of having your controller perfectly match your nails?” Well, you can, as fans have a chance to win a custom controller for the top tending hues which include Achievement Unlocked, Racing for Pinks, and Can’t CTRL Me.

The OPI Nail Lacquers are currently globally available wherever OPI products are purchasable. Those retailers include OPI.com, CVS, Target, Beauty Brands, BeautyBrands.com, Chatters, Dillard’s, Hudson’s Bay, Regis, Sally Beauty, SallyBeauty.com, Amazon Beauty via Amazon.com and more. Each game-inspired OPI Nail lacquers will retail for $10.50 USD each and the Infinite Shine colours will retail for $13.00 USD; the GelColor and Powder Perfection colours are available for in-salon professional services only.