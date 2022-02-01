What’s Coming to Xbox Game Pass In February 2022

Xbox Game Pass is a gift that seriously keeps on giving, as the arrival of a new month gives new arrivals to the huge subscription-based service that gives more bang for your buck. As the month continues on, however, more titles can be announced to keep gamers on their toes throughout a huge, but short, month.

Although February does indeed have fewer days than other months, the huge subscription service still gives it the same amount of love it gives to other months. Listed below are the currently confirmed games arriving to the service in February 2022.

New Confirmed Xbox Game Pass Titles For February 2022

Dreamscaper (Console) – February 3

Contrast (Cloud and Console) – February 3

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Besiege (Console) – February 10

CrossfireX (Console) – February 10

Edge of Eternity (Console) – February 10

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 10

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17

Shredders – TBA Date

A notable addition here is the JRPG Edge of Eternity, as the title arrives to the service on day one. Also worth noting is the huge Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition which includes all the previous updates the game has received over the year.

The Game Pass service provides even more weight to the treacherous backlog gamers have to combat each month, but they also put a flame under subscribers. With the amazing new arrivals, the service also removes games, unfortunately, so fans currently playing these titles would need to get to it as they’re disappearing off the service.

Titles Leaving Xbox Game Pass on February 15th, 2022

Fans in the middle of an Ivalice adventure have two weeks to finish up as Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age leaves Game Pass. As the month wears on, Xbox Game Pass will continue to trickle out releases to the service as they are prone to do each month, and fans can stay updated with all the information by following their official Twitter account for future announcements.