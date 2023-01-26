Xbox Blamed For ‘Wokeness’ On U.S. News Outlet For A Confusing Reason

There continues to be a general disconnect regarding what the term ‘woke’ means in mainstream media, and it’s now Xbox’s turn to get hit with the label.

On January 11, Xbox was announced as the “First Carbon Aware Console,” and to the dismay of every person who plays consoles, was subsequently blamed for becoming ‘too woke’ by right-wing U.S. news outlet program Fox and Friends.

The carbon initiative is a simple software update, allowing the console to measure “carbon intensity data” to determine when an appropriate time to update the system outside of the highly trafficked ‘usual’ window of 2:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m. that most other devices, such as the iPhone 14 uses. This aims to save consumers money by way of reducing carbon emissions, has only been rolled out to Xbox Insiders so far, and has already been featured on Windows 11 devices.

Due to the new settings, the conservative news outlet Fox News jumped on the story to say numerous things about the initiative, mainly that it’s ‘woke.’ GOP Congressman Troy Nehls marched on Twitter to detail his thoughts on the situation “They want to take your guns. They want to take your gas stoves. And now they want to take your Xbox. What’s next?” With U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz R-Tx echoing the sentiment with his own Tweet that says a similar idea which can also be seen below.

They want to take your guns.



They want to take your gas stoves.



And now they want to take your Xbox.



What’s next? — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 23, 2023

First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they're gunning for your Xbox. https://t.co/MpaH2ntWAz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2023

It turns out there was also a live TV Fox and Friends segment that went over the entire scenario in grueling detail after surmising the initiative was ‘too woke.’ This is after their campaign to ‘save their stoves,’ literally daring authorities to come and take their gas stoves due to new studies showing the negative effects gas stove appliances have for people at home the NYT reports. Fox Business anchor Cheryl Casone stated with certainty “some woke executive at Microsoft thought this was a good idea.” Another item on their loaded agenda included their opinion on M&M’s attractiveness.

Fox News is MAD that "woke" Xbox is changing its power saving mode



Earhardt: "Xbox has also announced that they're going woke because of climate change"



Failla: "They're trying to recruit your kids into climate politics at an earlier age"



E: "They're going after the kids" pic.twitter.com/8Vvd5j02SA — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 24, 2023

This isn’t the first time the outlet has pedalled an agenda against Xbox, on Nov 9, 2021, Tucker Carlson Tonight campaigned against “Microsoft Ignite” with “now it’s just some kind of religion,” in this post. The post-Sen. Cruz cites in his tweet by TheBlaze claims the Xbox will forcefully power down consoles to fight climate change. Meanwhile, Xbox said users wouldn’t experience a change in service and users must “Choose the settings that help you and your Xbox save energy” instead of it being forced on owners.

While Twitter remains ablaze with news of Xbox becoming ‘woke,’ more claims are sure to follow regarding this baffling situation, so fans can stay tuned for what happens next or check out the U.S. Senate using Taylor Swift quotes to belittle LiveNation.