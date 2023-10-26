Xiaomi Unveils New Xiaomi 14 Series with Advanced Camera and Display Tech

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Xiaomi 14 series, at a launch event in Beijing. The new phones boast upgrades across the board, including new camera sensors, displays, charging tech and a revamped operating system.

The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro represent Xiaomi’s most advanced handsets to date. Both models sport ultra-thin bezels and come in four colours, including a new pink variant. The Xiaomi 14 uses a new Light Fusion 900 image sensor designed for impressive low-light performance. At the same time, the 14 Pro introduces an adjustable f/1.42-f/4 aperture camera for greater control over depth of field and light intake, making it an exciting offering, especially for content creators.

On the display front, the Xiaomi 14 packs a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. But the showstopper is the Xiaomi 14 Pro’s 6.7-inch “All Around Liquid Display,” which curves symmetrically on all four edges for an eye-catching borderless look. Xiaomi claims this new display shape reduces distortion and improves touch accuracy compared to traditional curved screens.

Both phones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for performance in work, gaming and content creation tasks. Improving from the already impressive seeds seen on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 14 Pro maxes out charging speeds with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, enabling a full charge in just 19 minutes while wired. The base Xiaomi 14 still impresses with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

These new flagships also mark the debut of Xiaomi’s HyperOS software. Built over 7 years, HyperOS aims to connect Xiaomi’s ecosystem of smartphones, cars and home products through cross-device AI and enhanced privacy controls. This is the first real look at the new OS, and it looks to be a notable shift from the MIUI-based devices we have grown to know from the company.

Xiaomi is positioning the 14 series as its most advanced smartphone range yet, combining cutting-edge hardware with software innovations. The phones clearly take aim at premium rivals like the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra while undercutting them on price, as usual for Xiaomi. Local Chinese pricing starts at CNY 3,699 (US$515) for the Xiaomi 14 and CNY 4,999 (US$700) for the 14 Pro.

The Xiaomi 14 series faces tough competition in China and globally, with many brands pushing out some incredible devices, including OnePlus with their latest OnePlus Open foldable. But with eye-catching designs, revamped cameras and the latest processors, Xiaomi’s new flagships could shake up the Android smartphone landscape when they launch outside China. Stay tuned to CGMagazine for the full details and reviews when the phones become available.