Zach Estrin, Writer-Producer of Prison Break and Lost In Space, Dies at 51

The Prison Break producer and Lost In Space showrunner, Zach Estrin, has died at the age of 51 last Friday.

The well-known TV writer-producer, Zach Estrin was reported dead on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Hermosa Beach, California. Estrin’s work included the revival of Lost in Space on Netflix and Fox’s Prison Break. He was 51 and known to be in good health. He died of suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing while out for a jog on the beach. The exact cause of death is currently pending autopsy.

“Zack Estrin was our everything,” his family said in a statement Sunday. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours.”

Zach Estrin was born in Woodland, California, and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He attended The University of Southern California (USC) where he studied film and television. His most notable credits included The River, The Whispers, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Stranger Than Fiction, O, Tru Calling, No Ordinary Family, Charmed and Dawson’s Creek.

Vice president of series at Netflix, Matt Thunell, also shared, “Zack was a beloved writer, producer, and partner, whose work taught us to seek adventure and trust in family. His vision and passion will be greatly missed.” WME president, Ari Greenburg added, “Zack was our client for nearly 25 years. He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend.”

Matt Olmstead served with Zach Estrin as a Prison Break showrunner and executive producer who shared their sentiments about him to Variety. “He was an amazing writer, equally gifted with dialogue and structure,” Olmstead said. “What made him a great showrunner is that he attracted the right people. Writers wanted to work with him, and give him their best. Executives liked him as much as writers assistants. He was a unifier. And that was a direct reflection of how kind, supportive, encouraging and optimistic he was. If your phone buzzed and you looked down and saw it was Zack calling, you’d smile. He was one of a kind.”

Zach Estrin is survived by his wife, Kari Estrin and daughters, Charlotte Estrin and Chloe Estrin; dogs, Molly and Lt. Judy Hopps; mother, Patricia Estrin and father, Jonathan Estrin; sister, Amelia Burstyn; stepbrother, Dylan Arrants; and stepsisters Julie List and Laura Humphrey.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to The Zack Estrin USC Scholarship Fund. Cheques can be sent c/o PNG LLC 11400 W. Olympic Blvd. Suite 590 Los Angeles, CA 90064.