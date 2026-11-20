HoYoverse has announced that the next big title update for Zenless Zone Zero, The Finality of Day, will arrive on December 2, along with a wealth of new details.

In Version 3.4, the main story of Roscaelifer is reaching its climax, as the Proxies have survived countless challenges, including the Bangboo corruption. Here’s an overview of the update’s story via HoYoverse,

“Now, the enemy has stepped out of the shadows, and Roscaelifer faces a decisive battle for its very survival. For the first time, the three Sunbringers — Dracaene, Lindverne, and Eldreda—will fight side-by- side, joining the Proxies to take on a formidable foe and defend Roscaelifer. New characters and menacing enemies are taking the stage, while the arrival of an unexpected character leaves even more mysteries hanging over this new chapter. How will this storm change the fate of the Celestial Nexus? What trials await the Proxies and their allies? All will be revealed in “The Finality of the Day.”

Sunbringer, the leader of Roscaelifer, is the new playable character joining Zenless Zone Zero, an S-Rank Genesis Flare Armorer Agent. This character has a unique offensive and defensive rhythm through the use of a three-member synergistic combat style

Perhaps the biggest addition of this update is the official start of the collaboration with Honkai: Star Rail, Lost in a Theatrical Dream. In this event, the Proxies will team up with Robin, Kafka, and new allies to film a series. Featuring stealth raids and Agent interactions, completing the event will allow players to claim Robin for free, as well as a bunch of materials to upgrade her to level 40.

Elsewhere, the update will add two new modes: the combat mode “Opening Act: Enter the Knight,” and a new “Dark Dungeon Survival” season for the Enigma of the Labyrinth. You can see more details in the preview video below.



As a thank you to all players, starting on January 1, you can log into Zenless Zone Zero to claim up to 1600 Polychromes in total through daily check-ins.

You can see a handful of new screenshots below, and head to the official website for more information.

Zenless Zone Zero is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Android, and iOS.