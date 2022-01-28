Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 380

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Pretty Boy Lane makes an appearance with Brendan, Chris, and Dayna to catch up on this week’s latest news. Check out the Pixels & Ink LIVE Podcast on our Twitch, or Youtube channel.

With more negative Activision Blizzard news, the team talks about what could come from a brand-new Blizzard IP, the first one since Overwatch in 2016. Three new Star Wars announcements had everyone riled up, with rumblings about hopes for a certain blue character—Thrawn. New news about Elder Scrolls Online chapter, Legacy of the Bretons, was discussed, with stories about past Elder Scrolls titles.

In the team’s Reviews & Impressions segment, Dayna talks about her experience with her new Mavix M9 gaming chair. Brendan discusses his recent review of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window and his preview of Crusader Kings III on console. Chris chats about the new D&D: Rules Expansion Gift Set, and Lane talks about his experience finishing up Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to [email protected] and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!

About the Castors: