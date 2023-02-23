ASUS ROG Azoth Gaming Keyboard Review

The ASUS ROG Azoth is one of the best keyboards I have ever used. That may sound like an exaggeration, but the Taiwanese tech giant has managed to pack everything I could possibly want in a keyboard into a solid and premium package that not only looks great but is a joy to type with. Aimed at the enthusiast market, ASUS has gone all out to deliver the best possible experience, and they have delivered, even if that experience comes with a hefty price tag.

ASUS is no stranger to mechanical keyboards, with the ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate being one of our top keyboards of 2022, but this is the brand’s first foray into the world of enthusiast keyboards. With the ASUS ROG Azoth, the company is taking the keyboard crowd by storm, delivering an offering that has everything you could ever want in a customizable keyboard, including the tools and accessories to make it your own.

The first thing that struck me when I unboxed the ROG Azoth Gaming Keyboard was how solid it felt. Despite the 75% form factor, this is probably one of the heaviest keyboards I’ve ever used. The design and quality of the components are on full display, and the craftsmanship and build is evident as you work to set it up and get things going.

Aside from the weight and build quality, there are a few other things that set the ROG Azoth apart from other options on the market. These include the OLED screen, which is accompanied by a multi-function wheel on the right-hand side, the PBT Doubleshot keycaps and some subtle but pleasant RGB lighting that complements the dark grey look that ASUS has chosen for this keyboard.

Beyond the typical accessories found on most keyboards, such as cables and manuals, there is a bundled kit that includes a keycap puller, key switch removal tool, lubricant, brush and switch removal tool, as well as a lubricant kit. This is a not-so-subtle reference to the focus and flexibility of this keyboard; this is a peripheral made to be customized and tweaked. To this end, there are extras included in the box, and more can be purchased. This is a keyboard built to be modified, and ASUS has included everything you need to start your keyboarding journey.

With the keyboard plugged in and everything ready to go, I immediately noticed that the switches on the ROG Azoth felt incredibly smooth and gave a fantastic typing feel. From the design to the way everything is laid out, ASUS has made some fantastic choices in the design of the ROG Azoth, and the result is a fantastic typing experience.

“…the ROG Azoth felt incredibly smooth and gave a fantastic typing feel”

This smart design goes beyond flashy lights and swappable switches to get to the heart of what makes the ROG Azoth so good to use as part of your gaming experience. Other features include multiple layers of cushioning that give the keyboard its unique sound and typing feel. Silicone foam, Poron foam, a silicone pad and a silicone gasket all work together to muffle the pings, rattles, and chassis sounds you normally hear when using a computer. It all adds up to a unique feel and sound that you won’t find on many other keyboards, even those in the same price range as the ROG Azoth.

For those who like to tinker, the ASUS ROG Azoth’s switches can be removed without much effort. As the switches are not soldered in place, the keyboard can be easily taken apart by simply prying off the keycaps and pulling out the key switches with the included removal tool. The board is compatible with key switches with either three or five pins, giving you a wide range of options.

The switches that come pre-installed on the board are fantastic and provide the right level of click and tactile feedback, but everyone has their own preference, and ASUS has made the process of changing everything a simple task. The switches are a standard Cherry MX design, so you can swap in your own keycaps if you like. Even though the ROG NX mechanical switches installed are pre-lubed, ASUS included everything to re-lube or get things set up the way you like them. For a mainstream keyboard, this level of adjustment is unheard of but a welcome trend I hope to see more brands follow suit.

The ASUS Armour Crate software allows for further personalization with features like lighting. If you want to fine-tune the experience, the RGB keyboard’s backlight can be adjusted key by key, and while Armoury Crate can be slow at times, it’s not too difficult to learn how to use. In case you’d rather not delve into the software, ASUS has made it possible to make changes directly on the keyboard by enabling the FN and arrow keys to control the lighting effects. The OLED screen displays your current settings and reacts to your adjustments in real time.

“The OLED screen displays your current settings and reacts to your adjustments in real-time.”

Once again, the Armour Crate software is your portal to customize the OLED screen to your liking, allowing you to do more than just adjust the lighting and display the iconic ROG logo. You can change the look of the screen and use it to display any information you want, from system and media settings to RGB levels and more. The up and down arrows on the wheel and side button let you cycle through various settings, including volume, media and more.

The ROG Azoth is not only an excellent wireless or wired keyboard for gamers but also a truly versatile and strategically placed offering. With Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, you don’t have to worry about unsightly cables cluttering your desk. You can always recharge it by plugging it into a USB-C port, and the display will tell you when it’s fully charged. While actual battery life will vary from person to person, ASUS claims the ROG Azoth’s battery can last a whopping 2,000 hours wirelessly with both the RGB and OLED disabled.

ASUS has packed everything you could possibly want in an enthusiast keyboard into the ROG Azoth, and that premium quality comes at a price. At launch, the keyboard will set you back a staggering $300 USD, making it one of the most expensive keyboards we have ever tested at CGMagazine. Granted, it is also one of the best keyboards we have ever tested, but in these times of economic turmoil, that is a hefty price to pay for any peripheral, let alone a keyboard.

Even with that in mind, it’s clear that ASUS has put a lot of thought into this keyboard, and the attention to detail shows. This is, without a doubt, one of the best-featured and best-built keyboards I have ever tested, and it is a joy to use. This is a keyboard built for the enthusiast who wants that level of customization and quality, and it shows in every aspect of the unit.

This is a high-end keyboard with a correspondingly high price tag, but we found plenty of benefits to justify the price. There are plenty of good, cheaper options on the market, but if you want a keyboard that you can customize to your liking and feel great doing so, the ROG Azoth is for you.