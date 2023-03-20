OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger Review

For a long time now, OnePlus has been ahead of the curve when it comes to fast charging. These days, fast charging is standard on even midrange and high-end smartphones. The company’s smartphones, regardless of model or price point, have all featured fast charging as a competitive feature, so it makes sense to see OnePlus enter the world of car chargers.

The OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger makes sense, and the implementation from the company makes me question why there are not more of these chargers on the market. Even if your phone charger claims to be fast, you probably won’t be able to fully charge your phone during your half-hour commute. It seems counterintuitive, given that the ideal time to charge a smartphone is while sitting in traffic or on your way to a meeting.

OnePlus is making a name for itself, bringing exciting products to market, with value and features seemingly at the forefront. From backpacks to accessories, it makes sense that the phone brand that burst into the scene with the motto of flagship killer phones would branch out and give more ways to use and charge their devices. Enter the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger, a simple device that makes the stress of a dead phone while driving far less problematic.

Opening the box, the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger is relatively unassuming. The box contains the charger, a little manual, and nothing else. The charger is pretty straightforward, working by simply plugging it into the port in your car, connecting a USB cable, and you are good to go.

The OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger offers up two charging ports that can be used simultaneously. While you may think the ports are interchangeable, that is not the case here. The USB-A port supports the SUPERVOOC protocol, which allows for 80W MAX output power and can charge a OnePlus 10 Pro in around 38 minutes or so. The USB-C port, on the other hand, supports the PD protocol and offers up to 30W MAX output power, but you will find is more compatible with a wide range of devices.

Both ports can be used concurrently, allowing for a total output of 67 watts. Which means both ports can deliver fast charging, but neither can deliver full SUPERVOOC power. Granted, it will still be faster than many of the car chargers on the market and will still see your phone topped up during a commute, just won’t see the ludicrous charging speeds the SUPERVOOC can allow with compatible devices.

While this all sounds good, most new phones come with USB-C cables, including those from OnePlus, so unless you have a cable lying around, you won’t be able to take full advantage of what the SUPERVOOC charger has to offer. While this may sound backwards, at least the USB-A to USB-C cables from OnePlus aren’t that expensive, only costing around $25-30, but it’s a slight oversight not to include them in the box.

Thankfully, my complaints about the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger end there. The charger is solidly built and feels like the quality I’ve come to expect from the brand. It looks simple but stylish, and it works. I plugged my OnePlus 10 Pro into the charger and saw the phone quickly charge from 50 to 100 per cent in no time.

Thanks to the inclusion of both SUPERVOOC and PD protocol charging, you can charge more than just your OnePlus device, meaning your wife, husband, partner, or friend can charge their device next to yours while you’re on a road trip. The simplicity and fact that it works well make it hard to find many gripes with the product overall, combined with the aggressive $39 USD price tag, make it an item that owners of OnePlus phones should keep in their arsenal.

The OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger is an extremely good buy. Unlike the competition, this is a charger that delivers where it needs to and is flexible enough to work with a wide range of devices. Aside from the frustrating lack of cable in the box, the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W car charger is a no-brainer purchase that delivers where it needs to and just works.