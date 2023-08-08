Gran Turismo (2023) Review

Gran Turismo brings the thrill of the PlayStation racing simulator to the big screen with incredible authenticity. Director Neill Blomkamp’s biopic follows the unbelievable real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a Gran Turismo gamer who beat out hundreds of thousands to win the GT Academy and become a professional race car driver. While it does fall prey to the typical sports movie tropes, Gran Turismo delivers where it counts with exhilarating racing action and mostly exceptional performances.

The film chronicles Jann’s journey from gaming prodigy to professional racer after he wins a competition held by Nissan and Polyphony Digital, the developer behind the hit Gran Turismo games. Named GT Academy, the competition gave skilled Gran Turismo players like Jann an opportunity to prove their mettle behind the wheel of real performance cars on famous racing tracks around the world.

While the film takes creative liberties, Gran Turismo is based on the incredible real-life story of Jann Mardenborough. In 2011, Mardenborough entered the GT Academy competition, beating out 90,000 other Gran Turismo gamers to earn a spot in the Race Camp. However, he was not the first to accomplish this feat. Spanish racer Lucas Ordoñez won the inaugural GT Academy in 2008, pioneering the transition from virtual to real-world racing. Ordoñez raced at prestigious events like Le Mans before Mardenborough even began pursuing his racing career.

After excelling against other finalists in driving, fitness and racing simulations, Mardenborough secured the 2011 GT Academy title. This launched him into professional racing, as he competed alongside Ordoñez in races like the Dubai 24 Hour event, British GT Championship, and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Mardenborough’s success opened the door for other GT Academy winners to follow the trail blazed by Ordoñez and realize their dreams of racing glory.

“The film is often breathtaking, seamlessly blending real race footage with recreated races using CGI and original Gran Turismo gameplay.”

Portrayed earnestly and effectively by Archie Madekwe, Jann starts out as an unassuming young man who feels more at home playing Gran Turismo in his bedroom than engaging with the real world. His father, Steve (Djimon Hounsou), a former semi-pro footballer, can’t come to terms with his son’s obsession with gaming and wishes he would follow in his athletic footsteps instead. This leads to friction between the two and works as a great setup for the early part of the film. This gives a sense of not only the odds stacked against him but the push to give up on his dream.

After being selected for GT Academy along with nine other top Gran Turismo players, Jann comes under the gruff guidance of Jack Salter, played with wit and warmth by David Harbour. A retired professional driver turned jaded coach, Jack doubts the rag-tag crew of gamers has what it takes to become real race car drivers. However, he reluctantly whips them into shape, preparing them physically and mentally for the rigours of racing.

Jann proves particularly adept, demonstrating an innate feel for the car that impresses even the cynical Jack. After winning the final spot to represent GT Academy on the global racing scene, Jann takes part in a baptism by fire, competing in six races across three continents to earn his racing license.

It’s a predictable underdog story, as Jann overcomes self-doubt and the intimidation of established racing veterans to find success. While the early parts of the movie are a bit slow and take far too long to get going, things get moving once the rubber hits the road, literally. The races give a true sense of the chaos of multi-car competition. As Jann jockeys for position, you feel the claustrophobic tension of being surrounded by speeding vehicles. When crashes occur, shards of carbon fibre explode across the track.

While the story follows the same tropes we have seen countless times before, these racing segments draw you into the on-screen action. Blomkamp puts you in the driver’s seat with immersive cinematography. The film is often breathtaking, seamlessly blending real race footage with recreated races using CGI and original Gran Turismo gameplay. At times, the virtual and the real are almost indistinguishable, thanks to top-notch VFX and cinematography. Sophisticated FPV drone footage adds visceral thrills, and the real sound of roaring engines adds to the adrenaline rush. Locations such as the Nürburgring and Le Mans are used to great effect and look absolutely stunning on the big screen.

“It’s an unabashed love letter to racing that should delight motorsport fans and the Gran Turismo franchise.”

Archie Madekwe’s portrayal of Mardenborough works incredibly well, giving a sense of the struggles and excitement of this young driver as he steps into a much more dangerous and exciting situation than he could have imagined. David Harbour, portraying Jack Salter, the GT Academy coach, shines in his role, adding depth and a touch of mentorship to Mardenborough’s character. Harbour manages to breathe life into what could be a very flat character. His delivery and sense of comedic timing excite many of the training segments and some of the film’s funniest segments. The relationship between Jack and Jann is the real heart of the movie and makes for some of the best segments of the over two-hour running time.

Sadly, some secondary characters, like Orlando Bloom’s Danny Moore, feel underutilized. I know what they were doing with the character, but he ultimately feels more flat and like a plot device than a fleshed-out character in his own right. Also, Nicholas Cappa, played with sneering menace by Josha Stradowski, could have been a strong villain. Still, not enough time is given to him or his interactions with Mardenborough to make him feel truly realized, even if what is shown on screen works wonders to set the tone and tension.

It’s an unabashed love letter to racing that should delight motorsport fans and the Gran Turismo franchise. Casual viewers may be lost in the nitty gritty details of racing but can still find enjoyment in the underdog narrative and dynamic between Jann and Jack. Hardcore fans may find issues in how the film treats historical events, but the film’s core gives just enough that makes these issues minor in the grand scheme of things.

Gran Turismo is a film that should resonate with fans of the game, motorsport enthusiasts, and general moviegoers alike. While it may not be a perfect lap, it captures the essence of the racing world and the journey of a gamer-turned-racer. Gran Turismo serves as a testament to the world of eSports and its potential, not just in the virtual realm but in the real world. Whether you’re a fan of the game or just looking for a thrilling cinematic experience, Gran Turismo is worth the ride.